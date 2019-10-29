Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
39.78
39.78
39.78
39.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-80.84
-84.32
-80.84
-71.18
Net Worth
-41.06
-44.54
-41.06
-31.4
Minority Interest
Debt
40.33
38.94
50.13
42.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.73
-5.59
9.07
11.25
Fixed Assets
9.69
12.18
19.58
20.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.8
15.8
15.8
15.8
Networking Capital
-26.22
-33.6
-26.33
-25.43
Inventories
0
0.42
0.59
0.89
Inventory Days
23.69
18.82
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.07
0.24
Debtor Days
2.81
5.07
Other Current Assets
6.39
6.91
7.53
6.85
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-2.59
Creditor Days
0
54.79
Other Current Liabilities
-32.61
-40.93
-34.52
-30.82
Cash
0
0.03
0.02
0.07
Total Assets
-0.73
-5.59
9.06
11.23
