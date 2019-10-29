iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

4.67
(4.94%)
Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

39.78

39.78

39.78

39.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-80.84

-84.32

-80.84

-71.18

Net Worth

-41.06

-44.54

-41.06

-31.4

Minority Interest

Debt

40.33

38.94

50.13

42.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.73

-5.59

9.07

11.25

Fixed Assets

9.69

12.18

19.58

20.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

15.8

15.8

15.8

15.8

Networking Capital

-26.22

-33.6

-26.33

-25.43

Inventories

0

0.42

0.59

0.89

Inventory Days

23.69

18.82

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.07

0.24

Debtor Days

2.81

5.07

Other Current Assets

6.39

6.91

7.53

6.85

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-2.59

Creditor Days

0

54.79

Other Current Liabilities

-32.61

-40.93

-34.52

-30.82

Cash

0

0.03

0.02

0.07

Total Assets

-0.73

-5.59

9.06

11.23

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.