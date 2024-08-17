iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Share Price

4.67
(4.94%)
Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

4.67

Prev. Close

4.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.67

Day's Low

4.67

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-10.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2023

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:08 AM
Sep-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 79.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 79.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 20.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

39.78

39.78

39.78

39.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-80.84

-84.32

-80.84

-71.18

Net Worth

-41.06

-44.54

-41.06

-31.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.09

17.25

77.43

91.94

yoy growth (%)

-47.31

-77.71

-15.78

-9.3

Raw materials

-0.24

-7.88

-62.36

-50.98

As % of sales

2.67

45.68

80.54

55.45

Employee costs

-4.22

-4.13

-10.99

-12.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.65

-6.27

-21.59

-6.12

Depreciation

-1.21

-0.38

-1.94

-2.51

Tax paid

0

0

-0.65

1.95

Working capital

2.32

-5.87

-24.35

-3.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.31

-77.71

-15.78

-9.3

Op profit growth

35,158.05

-99.94

-458.7

-40.4

EBIT growth

923.81

-97.74

-1,187.23

-64.64

Net profit growth

53.98

-71.8

433.32

37.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

87.02

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

87.02

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.88

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

THATHI NAICKER RAMASAMY NAICKER DHINAKARAN

Independent Director

V R Rajendran

Director

Rajendran Jamuna

Additional Director

V Nagarajan

Additional Director

S SRINIVASAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd

Summary

Promoted by T R Dhinakaran of the Jayavilas group, Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills (TJBM) was incorporated in Nov.89 as a public limited company. Its immediate objective was to set up a 100% export-oriented cotton spinning unit with an installed capacity of 24,192 spindles to manufacture combed yarn of medium and coarse counts. The factory is located in the Malayankulam, Tamilnadu, about 90 km from Tuticorin port. To part-finance the above-mentioned project, TJBM went public in Sep.92. TJBM manufactures combed cotton yarn of medium and coarse counts (30s and lower) for export. The company procured the machines -- blow room, carding machines, draw frames, speed frames, ring frames from Lakshmi Machine Works, Coimbatore. The company has imported the automatic winding machines from Schlafhorst, Germany, and draw frames from Vouk, Germany. It has obtained the latest testing equipment from Uster, Switzerland.
