SectorTextiles
Open₹4.67
Prev. Close₹4.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.67
Day's Low₹4.67
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-10.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
39.78
39.78
39.78
39.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-80.84
-84.32
-80.84
-71.18
Net Worth
-41.06
-44.54
-41.06
-31.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.09
17.25
77.43
91.94
yoy growth (%)
-47.31
-77.71
-15.78
-9.3
Raw materials
-0.24
-7.88
-62.36
-50.98
As % of sales
2.67
45.68
80.54
55.45
Employee costs
-4.22
-4.13
-10.99
-12.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.65
-6.27
-21.59
-6.12
Depreciation
-1.21
-0.38
-1.94
-2.51
Tax paid
0
0
-0.65
1.95
Working capital
2.32
-5.87
-24.35
-3.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.31
-77.71
-15.78
-9.3
Op profit growth
35,158.05
-99.94
-458.7
-40.4
EBIT growth
923.81
-97.74
-1,187.23
-64.64
Net profit growth
53.98
-71.8
433.32
37.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
87.02
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
87.02
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
THATHI NAICKER RAMASAMY NAICKER DHINAKARAN
Independent Director
V R Rajendran
Director
Rajendran Jamuna
Additional Director
V Nagarajan
Additional Director
S SRINIVASAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd
Summary
Promoted by T R Dhinakaran of the Jayavilas group, Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills (TJBM) was incorporated in Nov.89 as a public limited company. Its immediate objective was to set up a 100% export-oriented cotton spinning unit with an installed capacity of 24,192 spindles to manufacture combed yarn of medium and coarse counts. The factory is located in the Malayankulam, Tamilnadu, about 90 km from Tuticorin port. To part-finance the above-mentioned project, TJBM went public in Sep.92. TJBM manufactures combed cotton yarn of medium and coarse counts (30s and lower) for export. The company procured the machines -- blow room, carding machines, draw frames, speed frames, ring frames from Lakshmi Machine Works, Coimbatore. The company has imported the automatic winding machines from Schlafhorst, Germany, and draw frames from Vouk, Germany. It has obtained the latest testing equipment from Uster, Switzerland.
Read More
