Summary

Promoted by T R Dhinakaran of the Jayavilas group, Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills (TJBM) was incorporated in Nov.89 as a public limited company. Its immediate objective was to set up a 100% export-oriented cotton spinning unit with an installed capacity of 24,192 spindles to manufacture combed yarn of medium and coarse counts. The factory is located in the Malayankulam, Tamilnadu, about 90 km from Tuticorin port. To part-finance the above-mentioned project, TJBM went public in Sep.92. TJBM manufactures combed cotton yarn of medium and coarse counts (30s and lower) for export. The company procured the machines -- blow room, carding machines, draw frames, speed frames, ring frames from Lakshmi Machine Works, Coimbatore. The company has imported the automatic winding machines from Schlafhorst, Germany, and draw frames from Vouk, Germany. It has obtained the latest testing equipment from Uster, Switzerland.

