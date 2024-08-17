iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Half Yearly Results

4.67
(4.94%)
Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2013

Gross Sales

44.35

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

44.35

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.24

Total Income

44.59

Total Expenditure

39.36

PBIDT

5.22

Interest

6.16

PBDT

-0.93

Depreciation

1.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

23.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

80,19,090

Public Shareholding (%)

34

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,55,65,646

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

66

PBIDTM(%)

11.77

PBDTM(%)

-

PATM(%)

-6.31

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.