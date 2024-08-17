Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2013
Gross Sales
44.35
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
44.35
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.24
Total Income
44.59
Total Expenditure
39.36
PBIDT
5.22
Interest
6.16
PBDT
-0.93
Depreciation
1.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
23.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
80,19,090
Public Shareholding (%)
34
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,55,65,646
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
66
PBIDTM(%)
11.77
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
-6.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.