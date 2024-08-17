Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
87.02
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
87.02
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.88
Total Income
87.9
Total Expenditure
73.58
PBIDT
14.32
Interest
13.04
PBDT
1.28
Depreciation
3.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
-0.74
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
23.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
80,22,590
Public Shareholding (%)
34.02
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,55,62,146
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
65.98
PBIDTM(%)
16.45
PBDTM(%)
1.47
PATM(%)
-1.98
