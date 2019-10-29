Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.65
-6.27
-21.59
-6.12
Depreciation
-1.21
-0.38
-1.94
-2.51
Tax paid
0
0
-0.65
1.95
Working capital
2.32
-5.87
-24.35
-3.88
Other operating items
Operating
-8.55
-12.53
-48.54
-10.56
Capital expenditure
0
-18.18
-0.14
0.75
Free cash flow
-8.55
-30.71
-48.68
-9.8
Equity raised
-142.36
-129.83
-85.36
-77.01
Investing
0
0
-0.71
0.29
Financing
52.78
31.81
31.68
34.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-98.13
-128.73
-103.07
-52.27
