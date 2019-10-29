iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.67
(4.94%)
Oct 29, 2019|04:01:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.65

-6.27

-21.59

-6.12

Depreciation

-1.21

-0.38

-1.94

-2.51

Tax paid

0

0

-0.65

1.95

Working capital

2.32

-5.87

-24.35

-3.88

Other operating items

Operating

-8.55

-12.53

-48.54

-10.56

Capital expenditure

0

-18.18

-0.14

0.75

Free cash flow

-8.55

-30.71

-48.68

-9.8

Equity raised

-142.36

-129.83

-85.36

-77.01

Investing

0

0

-0.71

0.29

Financing

52.78

31.81

31.68

34.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-98.13

-128.73

-103.07

-52.27

