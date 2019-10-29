iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.67
(4.94%)
Oct 29, 2019

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.09

17.25

77.43

91.94

yoy growth (%)

-47.31

-77.71

-15.78

-9.3

Raw materials

-0.24

-7.88

-62.36

-50.98

As % of sales

2.67

45.68

80.54

55.45

Employee costs

-4.22

-4.13

-10.99

-12.98

As % of sales

46.43

23.96

14.2

14.12

Other costs

-7.22

-5.24

-17.41

-24.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

79.53

30.38

22.49

26.37

Operating profit

-2.6

0

-13.35

3.72

OPM

-28.63

-0.04

-17.24

4.04

Depreciation

-1.21

-0.38

-1.94

-2.51

Interest expense

-6.14

-5.93

-6.38

-7.52

Other income

0.3

0.05

0.09

0.19

Profit before tax

-9.65

-6.27

-21.59

-6.12

Taxes

0

0

-0.65

1.95

Tax rate

0

0

3

-31.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.65

-6.27

-22.24

-4.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-9.65

-6.27

-22.24

-4.17

yoy growth (%)

53.98

-71.8

433.32

37.91

NPM

-106.26

-36.35

-28.73

-4.53

