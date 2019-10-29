Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.09
17.25
77.43
91.94
yoy growth (%)
-47.31
-77.71
-15.78
-9.3
Raw materials
-0.24
-7.88
-62.36
-50.98
As % of sales
2.67
45.68
80.54
55.45
Employee costs
-4.22
-4.13
-10.99
-12.98
As % of sales
46.43
23.96
14.2
14.12
Other costs
-7.22
-5.24
-17.41
-24.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
79.53
30.38
22.49
26.37
Operating profit
-2.6
0
-13.35
3.72
OPM
-28.63
-0.04
-17.24
4.04
Depreciation
-1.21
-0.38
-1.94
-2.51
Interest expense
-6.14
-5.93
-6.38
-7.52
Other income
0.3
0.05
0.09
0.19
Profit before tax
-9.65
-6.27
-21.59
-6.12
Taxes
0
0
-0.65
1.95
Tax rate
0
0
3
-31.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.65
-6.27
-22.24
-4.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-9.65
-6.27
-22.24
-4.17
yoy growth (%)
53.98
-71.8
433.32
37.91
NPM
-106.26
-36.35
-28.73
-4.53
