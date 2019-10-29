|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|11 Sep 2023
|24 Sep 2023
|30 Sep 2023
|Sir we enclose herewith Annual Report for the year 2022-2023 for your reference and record Thanking you, Yours faithfully for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd., R. Jamuna Director
