|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Jan 2024
|5 Jan 2024
|TATA METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. Details enclosed. The Board Meeting to be held on 12/01/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.