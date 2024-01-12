TATA METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. Details enclosed. The Board Meeting to be held on 12/01/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2024)