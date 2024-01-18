|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 Apr 2023
|18 Aug 2023
|-
|5
|50
|Final
|As enclosed. Recommended a dividend of ?5/- per Equity Share of ?10/- each (50%) to the Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. The Dividend recommended by the Board of the Company is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and will be paid as per applicable guidelines.
