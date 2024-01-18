|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|-
|22
|220
|Final
|A dividend at the rate of Rs 22 (Rupees Twenty-Two) per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each, has been recommended, which is subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
