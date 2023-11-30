iifl-logo-icon 1
Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Split

2.01
(-2.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:15:59 PM

Teamo Production CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split25 Oct 202314 Dec 202314 Dec 2023101
Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 25, 2023 sub-division of face value of securities from Rs. 10 each to Re. 1 each subject to the shareholders approval the Company has fixed December 14, 2023 as record date for the purpose of sub-division of face value of securities (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.11.2023) Source : NSE Circular 04.12.2023 Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TEAMO PRODUCTIONS HQ LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TEAMO PRODUCTIONS HQ LTD (533048) RECORD DATE 14.12.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 14/12/2023 DR-675/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE065J01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 14/12/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.12.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Teamo Productions HQ Limited (TPHQ) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. December 14, 2023. Symbol TPHQ Company Name Teamo Productions HQ Limited New ISIN INE065J01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., December 14, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 11.12.2023)

