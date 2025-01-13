Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
3.88
3.56
3.27
3
Reserves
-12.28
-11.45
-10.7
-10.07
Net Worth
-1.4
-0.88
-0.43
-0.07
Minority Interest
Debt
1.31
0.83
0.43
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.09
-0.05
2.77
0.08
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.05
-0.07
-0.02
Cash
0
0.01
0.05
0
Total Assets
-0.08
-0.05
-0.01
0.09
