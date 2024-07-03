iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd Share Price

35.36
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.08
  • Day's High36.08
  • 52 Wk High89.48
  • Prev. Close36.08
  • Day's Low35.36
  • 52 Wk Low 22.42
  • Turnover (lac)0.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-8.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

36.08

Prev. Close

36.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0.36

Day's High

36.08

Day's Low

35.36

52 Week's High

89.48

52 Week's Low

22.42

Book Value

-8.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.03%

Non-Promoter- 1.16%

Institutions: 1.15%

Non-Institutions: 98.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

3.88

3.56

3.27

3

Reserves

-12.28

-11.45

-10.7

-10.07

Net Worth

-1.4

-0.88

-0.43

-0.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.38

3.55

1.15

yoy growth (%)

-101.39

-89.29

207.17

0

Raw materials

0

-0.04

-2.69

-0.54

As % of sales

0

11.76

75.81

47.36

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.04

-0.69

-0.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.18

-1.82

-6.22

-2.96

Depreciation

0

-1.19

-1.42

-0.48

Tax paid

0

-0.05

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0.26

8.48

-8.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-101.39

-89.29

207.17

0

Op profit growth

-72.77

-75.92

270.49

111.16

EBIT growth

-90.11

-56.13

262.07

167.79

Net profit growth

1,185.96

-121.53

110.27

9.63

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Kolandavel Dhamodarann

Director

Velu Sasikumar

Managing Director

Soman ShyamkumaR

Addtnl Independent Director

Chinnathambi Vinothkumar

Company Secretary

V S Ravi Kumar

Addtnl Independent Director

Thangavelu Dhana Lakshmi

Additional Director

Sridharan Santhoshkumar

Additional Director

Sethuraman Dhilipkumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd

Summary

Tejassvi Aaharam Limited (Formerly Sterling Spinners Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on Sep20, 1994. The Company belongs to the Associate Companies of Savorit led by the Promoters, Late Kolur Sreenivasan and K S Venugopal.The company is implementing a project to set up a spinning mill at Padiyur Pudupatty (Dindigul Anna district), Tamilnadu, for the manufacture of 30s carded hosiery cotton yarn with an installed capacity of 12,096 spindles. It came out with a public issue of 37,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 3,70,00,000, in Feb.96.The company has received an indication letter from Lapasia Enterprise, Madras, to take the entire production of 30s carded hosiery cotton yarn. During the year 1996-97 the company has achieved the capacity of 12096 spindles in stages.In the year 2000-01, due to accumulated losses, the company has become a sick industrial company under SICA, 1985.The name of the Company changed from Sterling Spinners Limited to Tejassvi Aaharam Limited during 2015 and thereafter, it started the unit for new line of Pasta Food Processing Mill effective from 1st November, 2016.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd share price today?

The Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd is ₹24.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd is 0 and -4.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd is ₹22.42 and ₹89.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd?

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -14.76%, 6 Month at -31.80%, 3 Month at -17.91% and 1 Month at 52.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.04 %
Institutions - 1.16 %
Public - 98.81 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.