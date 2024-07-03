SectorTextiles
Open₹36.08
Prev. Close₹36.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.36
Day's High₹36.08
Day's Low₹35.36
52 Week's High₹89.48
52 Week's Low₹22.42
Book Value₹-8.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
3.88
3.56
3.27
3
Reserves
-12.28
-11.45
-10.7
-10.07
Net Worth
-1.4
-0.88
-0.43
-0.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.38
3.55
1.15
yoy growth (%)
-101.39
-89.29
207.17
0
Raw materials
0
-0.04
-2.69
-0.54
As % of sales
0
11.76
75.81
47.36
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
-0.69
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
-1.82
-6.22
-2.96
Depreciation
0
-1.19
-1.42
-0.48
Tax paid
0
-0.05
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
0.26
8.48
-8.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-101.39
-89.29
207.17
0
Op profit growth
-72.77
-75.92
270.49
111.16
EBIT growth
-90.11
-56.13
262.07
167.79
Net profit growth
1,185.96
-121.53
110.27
9.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Kolandavel Dhamodarann
Director
Velu Sasikumar
Managing Director
Soman ShyamkumaR
Addtnl Independent Director
Chinnathambi Vinothkumar
Company Secretary
V S Ravi Kumar
Addtnl Independent Director
Thangavelu Dhana Lakshmi
Additional Director
Sridharan Santhoshkumar
Additional Director
Sethuraman Dhilipkumar
Reports by Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd
Summary
Tejassvi Aaharam Limited (Formerly Sterling Spinners Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on Sep20, 1994. The Company belongs to the Associate Companies of Savorit led by the Promoters, Late Kolur Sreenivasan and K S Venugopal.The company is implementing a project to set up a spinning mill at Padiyur Pudupatty (Dindigul Anna district), Tamilnadu, for the manufacture of 30s carded hosiery cotton yarn with an installed capacity of 12,096 spindles. It came out with a public issue of 37,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 3,70,00,000, in Feb.96.The company has received an indication letter from Lapasia Enterprise, Madras, to take the entire production of 30s carded hosiery cotton yarn. During the year 1996-97 the company has achieved the capacity of 12096 spindles in stages.In the year 2000-01, due to accumulated losses, the company has become a sick industrial company under SICA, 1985.The name of the Company changed from Sterling Spinners Limited to Tejassvi Aaharam Limited during 2015 and thereafter, it started the unit for new line of Pasta Food Processing Mill effective from 1st November, 2016.
The Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd is ₹24.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd is 0 and -4.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd is ₹22.42 and ₹89.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -14.76%, 6 Month at -31.80%, 3 Month at -17.91% and 1 Month at 52.88%.
