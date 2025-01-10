To the members of Tejassvi Aaharam Limited

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Tejassvi Aaharam Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended (" Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing("SA") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit During the year, the company has not conducted any business activity. As evidenced from the financial statements the company has following indicators that cast a significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. a) We examined the companys intimation to Bombay Stock Exchange Dated 17th March 2023 (TAL/BSE/SEC/2022-23) where the company had communicated to exchange the following "management is intends to increase the focus in the foods business with fresh investments in food processing, packaging and contract manufacturing of food products, sourcing and trading of food grains and cereals" a) The net worth of the company has been eroded, b) We conducted enquiries with the management regarding future business plans that it intends to undertake. b) Substantial operating losses and significant deterioration in the value of assets used to generate cash flows, In the absence of business activity and aforementioned adverse indicators on Going Concern this aspect is considered a Key Audit Matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensi58 income, cash flows and changes in equity of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on Management representation letter obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" to this Report, a statement on the matters specified in para 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31

March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the effect of pending litigation on the Note No - 19 to the financial statement.

ii. the Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as

disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, 61 funds have been received by the company from any

person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause a and b contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any Dividend during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operated from 12th April 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with for transactions after 12th April 2023. The audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. As proviso to Rule3(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of the Independent Auditors report to the members of Tejassvi Aaharam Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

a) (A) The Company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipment. So, reporting under Para3(1)(a)(A) is not applicable.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible asset. So reporting under Para3(1)(a)(B) is not applicable.

b) The Company has no Right-to-use asset during the financial year. So, Para 3(i)(b) is not applicable.

c) The company does not have any immovable property, accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable.

d) The Company does not have any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, hence the question of revaluation does not arise. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

ii.

a) The company has no inventory, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b) During the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five Crores from banks or financial Institution on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the reporting under this clause is not applicable

iii. The company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans,

secured or unsecured and not made any investment in any Firm or Limited Liability partnership or any

other parties during the year.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans, has not made any Investment and provided any guarantees and securities as prescribed under the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act,2013. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

vii.

a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues income-tax, to it during the year with appropriate authorities except the dues pertaining to Income Tax which are not deposited exceeding six months

Name Statute Nature of Dues Tax Disputed (in lacs) Period The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 24.41 Lacs AY 2011-12

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company

examined by us, there were no statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 which were not deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. Based on our examination of the Books of Accounts and other Records of the company and based on the

information and explanation provided by the management, The company has not Surrendered or disclosed any

transaction as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix.

a) Based on our examination of the books of accounts and other records of the company, The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) Based on our examination of the Books of Accounts and other Records of the company and based on the information and explanation provided by the management, the company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or any other lender.

c) Based on our examination of the Books of Accounts and other Records of the company and based on the information and explanation provided by the management, the company has not availed Term Loans. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

d) Based on our examination of the Books of Accounts and other Records of the company and based on the information and explanation provided by the management; no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes.

e) The company has no subsidiaries. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

f) The company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or Associate companies. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

x.

a) The Company has not raised monies by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer during the year.

b) The Company has not made any Rights issue or preferential placement during the year. So reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xi.

a) Based on our examination of the Books of Accounts and other Records of the company and based on the information and explanation provided by the management, no case of fraud by the company and fraud on the company has been noticed by us during the year.

b) No report under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act in form ADT-4 was filed as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) There were no Whistle-blower complaints received during the year

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, clauses 3(xii)(a), (b), (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. The transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.

a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the report of the internal auditor.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors during the year.

xvi.

a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) of the Order does not arise

b) As the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities, the provision of this clause is not applicable.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) is not Applicable

d) The Group, as defined under Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016, has no Core Investment Companies as of March 31, 2024.

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs.83.69 Lakhs during the year and for the previous year Rs.74.32 Lakhs.

xviii. There was no resignation of Statutory auditor during the year, hence reporting under this clause shall not apply.

xix. On the basis of our evaluation of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement and our knowledge of Board of Directors and Management plans, we are of the opinion that, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of Audit Report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

xx. The requirements as stipulated by the provision of section 135 are not applicable to the company.

Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

xxi. The company has no subsidiaries during the financial year, so reporting under this clause is not Applicable

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our Report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143

of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tejassvi Aaharam Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.