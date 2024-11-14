iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd Board Meeting

34.65
(-1.95%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Tejassvi Aaharam CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Tejassvi Aaharam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Outcome of the board meeting held on 09th October 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Tejassvi Aaharam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company as per Ind AS for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Tejassvi Aaharam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company as per Ind AS for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Re appointment of Mr. Shyamkumar as Managing Director of the Company for three financial years. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Tejassvi Aaharam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve the Q3 Unaudited Financial Results of the FY 23-24 Submission of Unaudited Financial results for the period ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board meeting held on 14th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Tejassvi Aaharam: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.