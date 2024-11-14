Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Outcome of the board meeting held on 09th October 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company as per Ind AS for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company as per Ind AS for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Re appointment of Mr. Shyamkumar as Managing Director of the Company for three financial years. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024