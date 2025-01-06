Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
-1.82
-6.22
-2.96
Depreciation
0
-1.19
-1.42
-0.48
Tax paid
0
-0.05
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
0.26
8.48
-8.69
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
-2.81
0.82
-12.13
Capital expenditure
0
-13.34
1.14
7.99
Free cash flow
-0.23
-16.15
1.96
-4.14
Equity raised
-78.22
-62.97
-62.16
-56.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.62
59.14
68.84
51.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-60.83
-19.99
8.64
-9.19
