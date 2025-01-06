iifl-logo-icon 1
Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.36
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Tejassvi Aaharam FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.18

-1.82

-6.22

-2.96

Depreciation

0

-1.19

-1.42

-0.48

Tax paid

0

-0.05

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0.26

8.48

-8.69

Other operating items

Operating

-0.23

-2.81

0.82

-12.13

Capital expenditure

0

-13.34

1.14

7.99

Free cash flow

-0.23

-16.15

1.96

-4.14

Equity raised

-78.22

-62.97

-62.16

-56.22

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

17.62

59.14

68.84

51.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-60.83

-19.99

8.64

-9.19

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.