|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.38
3.55
1.15
yoy growth (%)
-101.39
-89.29
207.17
0
Raw materials
0
-0.04
-2.69
-0.54
As % of sales
0
11.76
75.81
47.36
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
-0.69
-0.5
As % of sales
478.74
11.78
19.41
43.17
Other costs
-0.14
-0.95
-2.92
-0.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,802.78
250.18
82.04
73.53
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.66
-2.75
-0.74
OPM
3,381.53
-173.73
-77.28
-64.07
Depreciation
0
-1.19
-1.42
-0.48
Interest expense
0
0
-2.07
-1.81
Other income
0
0.03
0.01
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.18
-1.82
-6.22
-2.96
Taxes
0
-0.05
0
0
Tax rate
0
3.07
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.18
-1.88
-6.22
-2.96
Exceptional items
17.43
3.22
0
0
Net profit
17.25
1.34
-6.22
-2.96
yoy growth (%)
1,185.96
-121.53
110.27
9.63
NPM
-3,23,609.87
351.95
-174.98
-255.62
