Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.36
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.38

3.55

1.15

yoy growth (%)

-101.39

-89.29

207.17

0

Raw materials

0

-0.04

-2.69

-0.54

As % of sales

0

11.76

75.81

47.36

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.04

-0.69

-0.5

As % of sales

478.74

11.78

19.41

43.17

Other costs

-0.14

-0.95

-2.92

-0.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,802.78

250.18

82.04

73.53

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.66

-2.75

-0.74

OPM

3,381.53

-173.73

-77.28

-64.07

Depreciation

0

-1.19

-1.42

-0.48

Interest expense

0

0

-2.07

-1.81

Other income

0

0.03

0.01

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.18

-1.82

-6.22

-2.96

Taxes

0

-0.05

0

0

Tax rate

0

3.07

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.18

-1.88

-6.22

-2.96

Exceptional items

17.43

3.22

0

0

Net profit

17.25

1.34

-6.22

-2.96

yoy growth (%)

1,185.96

-121.53

110.27

9.63

NPM

-3,23,609.87

351.95

-174.98

-255.62

Tejassvi Aaharam : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd

