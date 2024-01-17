|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|17 Aug 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Annual Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24 alongwith Notice of the 30th Annual General meeting being held on Monday 9th September, 2024 at 4.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Compant.
