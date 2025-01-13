The Phosphate Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.61
3.61
3.61
3.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.21
74.56
71.9
69.47
Net Worth
82.82
78.17
75.51
73.08
Minority Interest
Debt
33.13
14.73
15.73
19.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.55
0.67
0.84
0.92
Total Liabilities
116.5
93.57
92.08
93.4
Fixed Assets
69.95
70.95
71.66
72.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.45
12.49
10.5
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2
1.09
0.73
1.24
Networking Capital
24.76
6.98
8.39
17.09
Inventories
30.43
12.84
11.65
11.57
Inventory Days
69.46
57.96
Sundry Debtors
11.62
1.4
7.07
12.9
Debtor Days
42.15
64.62
Other Current Assets
8.68
11.74
6.62
9.13
Sundry Creditors
-15.55
-9.91
-9.4
-10.64
Creditor Days
56.05
53.3
Other Current Liabilities
-10.42
-9.09
-7.55
-5.87
Cash
2.34
2.06
0.78
1.88
Total Assets
116.5
93.57
92.06
93.4
