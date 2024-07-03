iifl-logo-icon 1
The Phosphate Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

150
(0.70%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

66.9

48.06

96.11

50.86

72.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.9

48.06

96.11

50.86

72.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.47

0.07

0.27

0.95

0.12

Total Income

67.36

48.14

96.38

51.81

72.27

Total Expenditure

62.43

45.55

81.8

55.47

68.35

PBIDT

4.94

2.59

14.58

-3.67

3.92

Interest

1.72

1.7

2.35

0.99

1.9

PBDT

3.21

0.89

12.24

-4.66

2.02

Depreciation

0.47

0.52

0.51

0.52

0.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.13

0.16

2.8

0.04

0.93

Deferred Tax

-0.11

-0.07

0.32

-1.32

-0.18

Reported Profit After Tax

1.72

0.29

8.61

-3.9

0.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.72

0.29

8.61

-3.9

0.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.72

0.29

8.61

-3.9

0.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.76

0.8

23.86

-10.82

2.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.61

3.61

3.61

3.61

3.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.38

5.38

15.17

-7.21

5.43

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.57

0.6

8.95

-7.66

1.05

