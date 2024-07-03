The Phosphate Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
66.9
48.06
96.11
50.86
72.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.9
48.06
96.11
50.86
72.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.47
0.07
0.27
0.95
0.12
Total Income
67.36
48.14
96.38
51.81
72.27
Total Expenditure
62.43
45.55
81.8
55.47
68.35
PBIDT
4.94
2.59
14.58
-3.67
3.92
Interest
1.72
1.7
2.35
0.99
1.9
PBDT
3.21
0.89
12.24
-4.66
2.02
Depreciation
0.47
0.52
0.51
0.52
0.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.13
0.16
2.8
0.04
0.93
Deferred Tax
-0.11
-0.07
0.32
-1.32
-0.18
Reported Profit After Tax
1.72
0.29
8.61
-3.9
0.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.72
0.29
8.61
-3.9
0.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.72
0.29
8.61
-3.9
0.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.76
0.8
23.86
-10.82
2.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.61
3.61
3.61
3.61
3.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.38
5.38
15.17
-7.21
5.43
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.57
0.6
8.95
-7.66
1.05
No Record Found
