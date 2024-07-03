iifl-logo-icon 1
The Phosphate Company Ltd Share Price

148.9
(-1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155.25
  • Day's High155.25
  • 52 Wk High253
  • Prev. Close150.7
  • Day's Low148.9
  • 52 Wk Low 130.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value224.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.72
  • Div. Yield0
The Phosphate Company Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

The Phosphate Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

The Phosphate Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.90%

Non-Promoter- 7.80%

Institutions: 7.80%

Non-Institutions: 23.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

The Phosphate Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.61

3.61

3.61

3.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.21

74.56

71.9

69.47

Net Worth

82.82

78.17

75.51

73.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

61.21

72.85

69.05

68.33

yoy growth (%)

-15.98

5.5

1.06

-12.8

Raw materials

-31.43

-40.97

-41.99

-36.79

As % of sales

51.35

56.24

60.8

53.84

Employee costs

-3.4

-3.07

-2.74

-2.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.58

1.98

2.17

0.59

Depreciation

-1.05

-1.06

-1.03

-0.99

Tax paid

-1.03

0.14

-0.63

-0.17

Working capital

-9.72

-8.61

-1.99

-9.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.98

5.5

1.06

-12.8

Op profit growth

7.02

-12.75

1.85

165.11

EBIT growth

8.3

-15.9

1.15

-32.9

Net profit growth

19.86

38.3

263.29

-74.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

114.96

146.97

116.57

61.21

72.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

114.96

146.97

116.57

61.21

72.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.54

1.22

0.17

0.14

0.13

The Phosphate Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.2

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.4

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.2

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.6

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.55

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT The Phosphate Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dilip P Goculdas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sonali Sen

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Binod Khaitan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hemant Bangur

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Ajay Bangur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shankar Banerjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by The Phosphate Company Ltd

Summary

The Phosphate Company Limited, incorporated on February 25, 1949 is primarily engaged in the business of farm inputs comprising of fertiliser, crop protection, specialty nutrients and organic compost. It is also engaged in trading of Acid. The manufacturing plant of the company is located at Rishra in the Hooghly district of West Bengal.Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertiliser manufactured by the Company is most affordable nutrient rich fertiliser having Phosphorous, Sulphur, Calcium besides many minor nutrients. The Phosphate Company Limited is the oldest Single Super Phosphate Fertilizer manufacturer in Eastern India and among the first five in India. It started commercial production in 1950. The Company is marketing fertilizers under Lakshmi Brand, which is the choicest fertiliser of the farmers.During FY 2016, the Company acquired entire paid up equity share capital of M/s Abhinandan Goods Pvt. Ltd. making it wholly owned subsidiary company. As a strategic option, a part of land and adjacent buildings and other infrastructures were transferred to Subsidiary Company to develop agro-input business comprising pesticides/herbicides and plant nutrients.
Company FAQs

What is the The Phosphate Company Ltd share price today?

The The Phosphate Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Phosphate Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Phosphate Company Ltd is ₹53.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Phosphate Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Phosphate Company Ltd is 0 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Phosphate Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Phosphate Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Phosphate Company Ltd is ₹130.05 and ₹253 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of The Phosphate Company Ltd?

The Phosphate Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.01%, 3 Years at 20.61%, 1 Year at -23.70%, 6 Month at -0.86%, 3 Month at -0.92% and 1 Month at 1.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Phosphate Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Phosphate Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.91 %
Institutions - 7.80 %
Public - 23.29 %

