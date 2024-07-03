Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹155.25
Prev. Close₹150.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.25
Day's High₹155.25
Day's Low₹148.9
52 Week's High₹253
52 Week's Low₹130.05
Book Value₹224.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.61
3.61
3.61
3.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.21
74.56
71.9
69.47
Net Worth
82.82
78.17
75.51
73.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
61.21
72.85
69.05
68.33
yoy growth (%)
-15.98
5.5
1.06
-12.8
Raw materials
-31.43
-40.97
-41.99
-36.79
As % of sales
51.35
56.24
60.8
53.84
Employee costs
-3.4
-3.07
-2.74
-2.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.58
1.98
2.17
0.59
Depreciation
-1.05
-1.06
-1.03
-0.99
Tax paid
-1.03
0.14
-0.63
-0.17
Working capital
-9.72
-8.61
-1.99
-9.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.98
5.5
1.06
-12.8
Op profit growth
7.02
-12.75
1.85
165.11
EBIT growth
8.3
-15.9
1.15
-32.9
Net profit growth
19.86
38.3
263.29
-74.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
114.96
146.97
116.57
61.21
72.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
114.96
146.97
116.57
61.21
72.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
1.22
0.17
0.14
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.2
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.4
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.2
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.6
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.55
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dilip P Goculdas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sonali Sen
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Binod Khaitan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hemant Bangur
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Ajay Bangur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shankar Banerjee
Reports by The Phosphate Company Ltd
Summary
The Phosphate Company Limited, incorporated on February 25, 1949 is primarily engaged in the business of farm inputs comprising of fertiliser, crop protection, specialty nutrients and organic compost. It is also engaged in trading of Acid. The manufacturing plant of the company is located at Rishra in the Hooghly district of West Bengal.Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertiliser manufactured by the Company is most affordable nutrient rich fertiliser having Phosphorous, Sulphur, Calcium besides many minor nutrients. The Phosphate Company Limited is the oldest Single Super Phosphate Fertilizer manufacturer in Eastern India and among the first five in India. It started commercial production in 1950. The Company is marketing fertilizers under Lakshmi Brand, which is the choicest fertiliser of the farmers.During FY 2016, the Company acquired entire paid up equity share capital of M/s Abhinandan Goods Pvt. Ltd. making it wholly owned subsidiary company. As a strategic option, a part of land and adjacent buildings and other infrastructures were transferred to Subsidiary Company to develop agro-input business comprising pesticides/herbicides and plant nutrients.
The The Phosphate Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Phosphate Company Ltd is ₹53.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of The Phosphate Company Ltd is 0 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Phosphate Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Phosphate Company Ltd is ₹130.05 and ₹253 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The Phosphate Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.01%, 3 Years at 20.61%, 1 Year at -23.70%, 6 Month at -0.86%, 3 Month at -0.92% and 1 Month at 1.82%.
