The Phosphate Company Limited, incorporated on February 25, 1949 is primarily engaged in the business of farm inputs comprising of fertiliser, crop protection, specialty nutrients and organic compost. It is also engaged in trading of Acid. The manufacturing plant of the company is located at Rishra in the Hooghly district of West Bengal.Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertiliser manufactured by the Company is most affordable nutrient rich fertiliser having Phosphorous, Sulphur, Calcium besides many minor nutrients. The Phosphate Company Limited is the oldest Single Super Phosphate Fertilizer manufacturer in Eastern India and among the first five in India. It started commercial production in 1950. The Company is marketing fertilizers under Lakshmi Brand, which is the choicest fertiliser of the farmers.During FY 2016, the Company acquired entire paid up equity share capital of M/s Abhinandan Goods Pvt. Ltd. making it wholly owned subsidiary company. As a strategic option, a part of land and adjacent buildings and other infrastructures were transferred to Subsidiary Company to develop agro-input business comprising pesticides/herbicides and plant nutrients.

