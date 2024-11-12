|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results The Board Meeting to be held on 12/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Financial Results for 30-9-2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|The Phosphate Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter-alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and ensuing Annual General Meeting. Financial Results for 30-06-2024 were considered in Board Meeting held today Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|The Phosphate Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31 St March 2024. Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|The Phosphate Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider inter-alia Financial Results for the period ended 31-12-2023. Financial Results for 31-12-2023 were in inter-alia approved in the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
