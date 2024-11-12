iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

The Phosphate Company Ltd Board Meeting

143
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:48:00 PM

Phosphate Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results The Board Meeting to be held on 12/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Financial Results for 30-9-2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
The Phosphate Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter-alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and ensuing Annual General Meeting. Financial Results for 30-06-2024 were considered in Board Meeting held today Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20246 May 2024
The Phosphate Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31 St March 2024. Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
The Phosphate Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider inter-alia Financial Results for the period ended 31-12-2023. Financial Results for 31-12-2023 were in inter-alia approved in the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Phosphate Co: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR The Phosphate Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.