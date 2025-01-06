iifl-logo-icon 1
The Phosphate Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

148.9
(-1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR The Phosphate Company Ltd

Phosphate Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.58

1.98

2.17

0.59

Depreciation

-1.05

-1.06

-1.03

-0.99

Tax paid

-1.03

0.14

-0.63

-0.17

Working capital

-9.72

-8.61

-1.99

-9.39

Other operating items

Operating

-8.22

-7.54

-1.48

-9.95

Capital expenditure

-0.36

1.06

0.6

5.4

Free cash flow

-8.59

-6.47

-0.87

-4.55

Equity raised

138.82

133.33

129.01

116.95

Investing

10

0.16

0.05

0.05

Financing

25.85

16.49

47.13

45.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

166.07

143.5

175.31

157.99

