The Phosphate Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.58
1.98
2.17
0.59
Depreciation
-1.05
-1.06
-1.03
-0.99
Tax paid
-1.03
0.14
-0.63
-0.17
Working capital
-9.72
-8.61
-1.99
-9.39
Other operating items
Operating
-8.22
-7.54
-1.48
-9.95
Capital expenditure
-0.36
1.06
0.6
5.4
Free cash flow
-8.59
-6.47
-0.87
-4.55
Equity raised
138.82
133.33
129.01
116.95
Investing
10
0.16
0.05
0.05
Financing
25.85
16.49
47.13
45.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
166.07
143.5
175.31
157.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.