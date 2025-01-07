Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
61.21
72.85
69.05
68.33
yoy growth (%)
-15.98
5.5
1.06
-12.8
Raw materials
-31.43
-40.97
-41.99
-36.79
As % of sales
51.35
56.24
60.8
53.84
Employee costs
-3.4
-3.07
-2.74
-2.55
As % of sales
5.55
4.21
3.97
3.74
Other costs
-18.85
-21.77
-16.26
-21.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.79
29.89
23.54
30.84
Operating profit
7.52
7.02
8.05
7.9
OPM
12.28
9.64
11.66
11.57
Depreciation
-1.05
-1.06
-1.03
-0.99
Interest expense
-3.02
-4.11
-5.08
-6.57
Other income
0.14
0.13
0.23
0.25
Profit before tax
3.58
1.98
2.17
0.59
Taxes
-1.03
0.14
-0.63
-0.17
Tax rate
-28.84
7.13
-29.21
-29.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.54
2.12
1.53
0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.54
2.12
1.53
0.42
yoy growth (%)
19.86
38.3
263.29
-74.89
NPM
4.16
2.91
2.22
0.61
