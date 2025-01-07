iifl-logo-icon 1
The Phosphate Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

148.95
(0.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

61.21

72.85

69.05

68.33

yoy growth (%)

-15.98

5.5

1.06

-12.8

Raw materials

-31.43

-40.97

-41.99

-36.79

As % of sales

51.35

56.24

60.8

53.84

Employee costs

-3.4

-3.07

-2.74

-2.55

As % of sales

5.55

4.21

3.97

3.74

Other costs

-18.85

-21.77

-16.26

-21.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.79

29.89

23.54

30.84

Operating profit

7.52

7.02

8.05

7.9

OPM

12.28

9.64

11.66

11.57

Depreciation

-1.05

-1.06

-1.03

-0.99

Interest expense

-3.02

-4.11

-5.08

-6.57

Other income

0.14

0.13

0.23

0.25

Profit before tax

3.58

1.98

2.17

0.59

Taxes

-1.03

0.14

-0.63

-0.17

Tax rate

-28.84

7.13

-29.21

-29.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.54

2.12

1.53

0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.54

2.12

1.53

0.42

yoy growth (%)

19.86

38.3

263.29

-74.89

NPM

4.16

2.91

2.22

0.61

