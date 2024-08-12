|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19th September 2024 to 25th September 2024 for Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 25th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Out come of Annual General Meeting held on 25-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.