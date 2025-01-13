iifl-logo-icon 1
Tilak Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

3.25
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:07:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.28

22.28

17.67

12.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.61

51.09

31.28

12.64

Net Worth

77.89

73.37

48.95

25.49

Minority Interest

Debt

2.38

2.38

2.38

2.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.14

0.46

0

0

Total Liabilities

80.41

76.21

51.33

27.87

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

66.23

60.8

11.66

12.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.12

0.86

0.33

0.4

Networking Capital

4.22

4.53

10.21

14.95

Inventories

1.25

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.24

0.09

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.79

4.52

10.21

14.97

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.07

0

-0.02

Creditor Days

1.51

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Cash

8.84

10.02

29.13

0.29

Total Assets

80.41

76.21

51.33

27.87

