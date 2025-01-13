Tilak Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.28
22.28
17.67
12.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.61
51.09
31.28
12.64
Net Worth
77.89
73.37
48.95
25.49
Minority Interest
Debt
2.38
2.38
2.38
2.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.46
0
0
Total Liabilities
80.41
76.21
51.33
27.87
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
66.23
60.8
11.66
12.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.12
0.86
0.33
0.4
Networking Capital
4.22
4.53
10.21
14.95
Inventories
1.25
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.24
0.09
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.79
4.52
10.21
14.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.07
0
-0.02
Creditor Days
1.51
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Cash
8.84
10.02
29.13
0.29
Total Assets
80.41
76.21
51.33
27.87
