Tilak Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.24
0.32
-2.51
-1.91
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.12
-0.05
-0.04
0
Working capital
-2.53
-1.32
0.07
-7.84
Other operating items
Operating
-1.16
-1.04
-2.47
-9.76
Capital expenditure
-0.06
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.22
-1.04
-2.47
-9.76
Equity raised
22.27
25.15
33.01
32.22
Investing
4.07
-2.12
-1.61
11.89
Financing
4.76
4.47
4.12
2.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.88
26.46
33.04
36.37
