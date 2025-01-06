iifl-logo-icon 1
Tilak Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.54
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tilak Ventures Ltd

Tilak Ventures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.24

0.32

-2.51

-1.91

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.12

-0.05

-0.04

0

Working capital

-2.53

-1.32

0.07

-7.84

Other operating items

Operating

-1.16

-1.04

-2.47

-9.76

Capital expenditure

-0.06

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.22

-1.04

-2.47

-9.76

Equity raised

22.27

25.15

33.01

32.22

Investing

4.07

-2.12

-1.61

11.89

Financing

4.76

4.47

4.12

2.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.88

26.46

33.04

36.37

