Tilak Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.47
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.82

17.51

12.54

6.25

yoy growth (%)

-72.46

39.62

100.4

58.33

Raw materials

-3.84

-16.24

-13.07

-7.81

As % of sales

79.82

92.75

104.27

124.87

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.11

-0.08

-0.13

As % of sales

2.25

0.64

0.64

2.14

Other costs

0.2

-1.2

-1.92

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.15

6.85

15.34

3.25

Operating profit

1.06

-0.04

-2.54

-1.89

OPM

22.06

-0.25

-20.26

-30.27

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.14

-0.22

-0.02

Other income

0.29

0.5

0.25

0

Profit before tax

1.24

0.32

-2.51

-1.91

Taxes

0.12

-0.05

-0.04

0

Tax rate

9.81

-16.19

1.73

0.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.36

0.27

-2.55

-1.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.36

0.27

-2.55

-1.92

yoy growth (%)

404.48

-110.57

33.25

421.66

NPM

28.3

1.54

-20.4

-30.69

