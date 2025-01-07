Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.82
17.51
12.54
6.25
yoy growth (%)
-72.46
39.62
100.4
58.33
Raw materials
-3.84
-16.24
-13.07
-7.81
As % of sales
79.82
92.75
104.27
124.87
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.11
-0.08
-0.13
As % of sales
2.25
0.64
0.64
2.14
Other costs
0.2
-1.2
-1.92
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.15
6.85
15.34
3.25
Operating profit
1.06
-0.04
-2.54
-1.89
OPM
22.06
-0.25
-20.26
-30.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.14
-0.22
-0.02
Other income
0.29
0.5
0.25
0
Profit before tax
1.24
0.32
-2.51
-1.91
Taxes
0.12
-0.05
-0.04
0
Tax rate
9.81
-16.19
1.73
0.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.36
0.27
-2.55
-1.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.36
0.27
-2.55
-1.92
yoy growth (%)
404.48
-110.57
33.25
421.66
NPM
28.3
1.54
-20.4
-30.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.