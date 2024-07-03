iifl-logo-icon 1
Tilak Ventures Ltd Share Price

3.54
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:23:00 AM

  • Open3.55
  • Day's High3.55
  • 52 Wk High6.54
  • Prev. Close3.61
  • Day's Low3.54
  • 52 Wk Low 2.67
  • Turnover (lac)5.6
  • P/E21.24
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.36
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)157.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tilak Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.55

Prev. Close

3.61

Turnover(Lac.)

5.6

Day's High

3.55

Day's Low

3.54

52 Week's High

6.54

52 Week's Low

2.67

Book Value

2.36

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

157.78

P/E

21.24

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Tilak Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tilak Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tilak Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:34 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.97%

Non-Promoter- 38.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tilak Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.28

22.28

17.67

12.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.61

51.09

31.28

12.64

Net Worth

77.89

73.37

48.95

25.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.82

17.51

12.54

6.25

yoy growth (%)

-72.46

39.62

100.4

58.33

Raw materials

-3.84

-16.24

-13.07

-7.81

As % of sales

79.82

92.75

104.27

124.87

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.11

-0.08

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.24

0.32

-2.51

-1.91

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.12

-0.05

-0.04

0

Working capital

-2.53

-1.32

0.07

-7.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.46

39.62

100.4

58.33

Op profit growth

-2,440.9

-98.21

34.18

403.26

EBIT growth

192.9

-120.22

20.99

416.24

Net profit growth

404.48

-110.57

33.25

421.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

12.86

6.98

3.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.86

6.98

3.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.05

2.54

0.56

Tilak Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tilak Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Girraj Kishore Agrawal

Director

Tanu Agrawal

Company Secretary

Devenda Kumar

Independent Director

Chirag Goyal

Independent Director

Vikas Kulhriya

Non Executive Director

Pratham Jethliya

Additional Director

Ashish Kachhara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tilak Ventures Ltd

Summary

Tilak Ventures Ltd was originally incorporated on 18th August, 1980 as Tilak Finance Limited with the object of Finance and Investment related activities. Name of the Company was changed from Tilak Finance Limited to Out Of City Travel Solutions Limited on 28th December 2011 with the object of Travel agents and tour operators for travel in India or elsewhere and provide all the services related to Tours and Travels. On 28th March, 2014, again the name of the Company was changed from M/s. Out of City Travel Solutions Limited to M/s Tilak Finance Limited and finally, the name of the Company got changed to Tilak Ventures Limited w.e.f 13.10.2015. The company is engaged in the business of trading and financing activities.In 2011-12, the Company got into Technology Tranfer Agreement with Infibeam Incorporation Ltd, to sell its travel technology and software related to travel portal against which M/s. Infibeam Incorporation Ltd.During the year 2022-23, the Company acquired 1,11,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, of M/s Yosto Venture India Private Limited resulting, acontrolling stake (51.03%) in the Yosto of Tilak Venture Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the Tilak Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Tilak Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tilak Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tilak Ventures Ltd is ₹157.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tilak Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tilak Ventures Ltd is 21.24 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tilak Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tilak Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tilak Ventures Ltd is ₹2.67 and ₹6.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tilak Ventures Ltd?

Tilak Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.47%, 3 Years at -32.16%, 1 Year at 9.06%, 6 Month at -3.48%, 3 Month at -21.52% and 1 Month at -1.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tilak Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tilak Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.02 %

