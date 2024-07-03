Summary

Tilak Ventures Ltd was originally incorporated on 18th August, 1980 as Tilak Finance Limited with the object of Finance and Investment related activities. Name of the Company was changed from Tilak Finance Limited to Out Of City Travel Solutions Limited on 28th December 2011 with the object of Travel agents and tour operators for travel in India or elsewhere and provide all the services related to Tours and Travels. On 28th March, 2014, again the name of the Company was changed from M/s. Out of City Travel Solutions Limited to M/s Tilak Finance Limited and finally, the name of the Company got changed to Tilak Ventures Limited w.e.f 13.10.2015. The company is engaged in the business of trading and financing activities.In 2011-12, the Company got into Technology Tranfer Agreement with Infibeam Incorporation Ltd, to sell its travel technology and software related to travel portal against which M/s. Infibeam Incorporation Ltd.During the year 2022-23, the Company acquired 1,11,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, of M/s Yosto Venture India Private Limited resulting, acontrolling stake (51.03%) in the Yosto of Tilak Venture Limited.

