SectorTrading
Open₹3.55
Prev. Close₹3.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.6
Day's High₹3.55
Day's Low₹3.54
52 Week's High₹6.54
52 Week's Low₹2.67
Book Value₹2.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.78
P/E21.24
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.28
22.28
17.67
12.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.61
51.09
31.28
12.64
Net Worth
77.89
73.37
48.95
25.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.82
17.51
12.54
6.25
yoy growth (%)
-72.46
39.62
100.4
58.33
Raw materials
-3.84
-16.24
-13.07
-7.81
As % of sales
79.82
92.75
104.27
124.87
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.11
-0.08
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.24
0.32
-2.51
-1.91
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.12
-0.05
-0.04
0
Working capital
-2.53
-1.32
0.07
-7.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.46
39.62
100.4
58.33
Op profit growth
-2,440.9
-98.21
34.18
403.26
EBIT growth
192.9
-120.22
20.99
416.24
Net profit growth
404.48
-110.57
33.25
421.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
12.86
6.98
3.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.86
6.98
3.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.05
2.54
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Girraj Kishore Agrawal
Director
Tanu Agrawal
Company Secretary
Devenda Kumar
Independent Director
Chirag Goyal
Independent Director
Vikas Kulhriya
Non Executive Director
Pratham Jethliya
Additional Director
Ashish Kachhara
Reports by Tilak Ventures Ltd
Summary
Tilak Ventures Ltd was originally incorporated on 18th August, 1980 as Tilak Finance Limited with the object of Finance and Investment related activities. Name of the Company was changed from Tilak Finance Limited to Out Of City Travel Solutions Limited on 28th December 2011 with the object of Travel agents and tour operators for travel in India or elsewhere and provide all the services related to Tours and Travels. On 28th March, 2014, again the name of the Company was changed from M/s. Out of City Travel Solutions Limited to M/s Tilak Finance Limited and finally, the name of the Company got changed to Tilak Ventures Limited w.e.f 13.10.2015. The company is engaged in the business of trading and financing activities.In 2011-12, the Company got into Technology Tranfer Agreement with Infibeam Incorporation Ltd, to sell its travel technology and software related to travel portal against which M/s. Infibeam Incorporation Ltd.During the year 2022-23, the Company acquired 1,11,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, of M/s Yosto Venture India Private Limited resulting, acontrolling stake (51.03%) in the Yosto of Tilak Venture Limited.
Read More
The Tilak Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tilak Ventures Ltd is ₹157.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tilak Ventures Ltd is 21.24 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tilak Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tilak Ventures Ltd is ₹2.67 and ₹6.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tilak Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.47%, 3 Years at -32.16%, 1 Year at 9.06%, 6 Month at -3.48%, 3 Month at -21.52% and 1 Month at -1.10%.
