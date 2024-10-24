Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Tilak Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. 3. Any other matters with the permission of chairman Board transacted and approved following matters: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six months ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six months ended September 30, 2024 as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Tilak Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 this is to inform you that Board of Directors of Tilak Ventures Limited in their Meeting schedule to be held on Friday, 18th October, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at E/109, Crystal Plaza, New Link Road, Opp. Infinity Mall, Andheri (West), Mumbai MH- 400053, stands cancelled due to some unavoidable reason.

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Tilak Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity Shares on Right Issue Basis. Allotment of Equity Shares 22,28,48,403 fully paid up equity shares of rs. 1/- each at rs 2.20 /- per right share to the eligible applicant (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Tilak Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board meeting 1. Board has fixed Friday, September 13, 2024 day as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the Rights Entitlement in the Rights Issue(Record Date). 2. Right issue Size: 22,28,48,403 Equity Shares face value of Rs. 1.00/- each share to be issued at a price of Rs 2.20/- (including a premium of Rs 1.20/-) each equity shares. 3. Right Entitlement Ratio: 1 (One) Rights Equity Share(s) for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share(s) held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date; 4. Rights Issue Period: Rights Issue Opening Date: Thursday, October 03, 2024; Rights Issue Closing Date: Friday, October 11, 2024 Detailed as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) Updates on Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Tilak Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachments as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Tilak Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board transacted and approved following matters: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3. Approved and appointed Mr. Ronak Ashok Surani as internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024- 2025 and 2025-2026. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

Tilak Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting The Board transacted and approved following matters: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Adopted the Standalone & Consolidated Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Adopted the declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) pursuant to the Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. 4. Approved and appointed Mr. Nitesh Chaudhary, Proprietor of M/s. Nitesh Chaudhary & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-2025 & 2025-2026. 5. Approved policy on Corporate Social Responsibility and constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee with details as below: a) Mr. Chirag Goyal - Chairman b) Mr. Vikash Kulhriya - member c) Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal - Member (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Tilak Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and deciding fund raising and for matters incidental thereto. Board of Directors of the Company on , 23rd April, 2024 at 2.00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) at the Registered office of the Company located at E-109, Crystal Plaza, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai -400 053 considered and approved the following businesses and the same is enclosed herewith: 1. Raising of funds through issuance and allotment of fully paid up equity shares having face value of ?1.00/- (Rupee One Only) (Equity Shares) for an aggregate amount of up to 49,50,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crores Fifty Lakhs Only) on right issue basis, on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified subsequently) subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory, statutory approvals, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, (Rights Issue); 2. Appointment of various intermediaries for the aforesaid Rights Issue; The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2.00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) and concluded at 3.00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time). Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Tilak Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. as attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024