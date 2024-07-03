iifl-logo-icon 1
Tilak Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

3.61
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

9.38

5.2

2.83

1.51

3.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.38

5.2

2.83

1.51

3.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.15

0.98

1.08

0.88

1.07

Total Income

10.53

6.18

3.91

2.39

4.47

Total Expenditure

7.92

3.87

0.67

0.92

3.47

PBIDT

2.61

2.31

3.24

1.47

0.99

Interest

0

0

0.01

0

0.07

PBDT

2.61

2.31

3.23

1.47

0.92

Depreciation

0

0

0.08

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.59

0.58

0.78

0.3

0.32

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.06

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.03

1.72

2.31

1.17

0.61

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

-0.06

-0.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.05

1.73

2.33

1.22

0.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.05

1.73

2.33

1.22

0.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

0.08

0.1

0.05

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.28

22.28

22.28

22.28

22.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.82

44.42

114.48

97.35

29.11

PBDTM(%)

27.82

44.42

114.13

97.35

27.05

PATM(%)

21.64

33.07

81.62

77.48

17.94

