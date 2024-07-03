Tilak Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9.38
5.2
2.83
1.51
3.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.38
5.2
2.83
1.51
3.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.15
0.98
1.08
0.88
1.07
Total Income
10.53
6.18
3.91
2.39
4.47
Total Expenditure
7.92
3.87
0.67
0.92
3.47
PBIDT
2.61
2.31
3.24
1.47
0.99
Interest
0
0
0.01
0
0.07
PBDT
2.61
2.31
3.23
1.47
0.92
Depreciation
0
0
0.08
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.59
0.58
0.78
0.3
0.32
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.06
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.03
1.72
2.31
1.17
0.61
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.06
-0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.05
1.73
2.33
1.22
0.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.05
1.73
2.33
1.22
0.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
0.08
0.1
0.05
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.28
22.28
22.28
22.28
22.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.82
44.42
114.48
97.35
29.11
PBDTM(%)
27.82
44.42
114.13
97.35
27.05
PATM(%)
21.64
33.07
81.62
77.48
17.94
