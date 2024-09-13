1:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TILAK VENTURES LIMITED. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TILAK VENTURES LIMITED (503663) RECORD DATE 13.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rse1/- each for cash at a Premium of Re.1.20 per Share on Rights Basis for every 1 (One) Equity Share held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 13/09/2024 DR-715/2024-2025 * Full Issue Price of Rs.2.20 payable on Application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.09.2024)