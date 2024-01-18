|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|11 Jul 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|This is submitted that Register of Members and Share Transfer book of the Company will be closed from Saturday, July 27, 2024 to Friday, August 02, 2024 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of final dividend at 37th AGM of the Company
|BookCloser
|18 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Outcome of the board meeting
