Tinna Trade Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.56
8.56
8.56
8.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.27
20.48
18.78
18.2
Net Worth
26.83
29.04
27.34
26.76
Minority Interest
Debt
32.74
27.53
33.45
25.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
59.57
56.57
60.79
52.54
Fixed Assets
0.21
0.39
0.72
1.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.56
11
13.2
4.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.39
2.48
2.3
1.93
Networking Capital
39.93
36.75
27.33
43.45
Inventories
27.46
5.18
18.17
34.44
Inventory Days
19.82
52.21
Sundry Debtors
47.28
37.66
23.51
9.16
Debtor Days
25.64
13.88
Other Current Assets
4.31
12.03
13.4
15.53
Sundry Creditors
-34.3
-15.16
-24.45
-12.52
Creditor Days
26.67
18.98
Other Current Liabilities
-4.82
-2.96
-3.3
-3.16
Cash
9.49
5.95
17.24
1.97
Total Assets
59.58
56.57
60.79
52.56
