Tinna Trade Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.21
-3.07
-4.66
-0.34
Depreciation
-0.33
-1.6
-1.71
-1.88
Tax paid
0.36
0.26
0.96
0.07
Working capital
-0.71
7.91
-31.47
4.9
Other operating items
Operating
-0.47
3.49
-36.88
2.74
Capital expenditure
-6.38
0.29
0.28
0.13
Free cash flow
-6.85
3.79
-36.6
2.88
Equity raised
36.39
42.07
47.83
53.1
Investing
9
-9.83
0
0.76
Financing
7.67
-0.05
-31.97
3.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.21
35.97
-20.74
60.59
