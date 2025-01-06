iifl-logo-icon 1
Tinna Trade Ltd Cash Flow Statement

340
(0.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Tinna Trade FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.21

-3.07

-4.66

-0.34

Depreciation

-0.33

-1.6

-1.71

-1.88

Tax paid

0.36

0.26

0.96

0.07

Working capital

-0.71

7.91

-31.47

4.9

Other operating items

Operating

-0.47

3.49

-36.88

2.74

Capital expenditure

-6.38

0.29

0.28

0.13

Free cash flow

-6.85

3.79

-36.6

2.88

Equity raised

36.39

42.07

47.83

53.1

Investing

9

-9.83

0

0.76

Financing

7.67

-0.05

-31.97

3.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.21

35.97

-20.74

60.59

