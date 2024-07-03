Summary

Fratelli Vineyards Limited was originally incorporated on 05th January 2009 as Maple Newgen Trade Private Limited. In July 2009, M/s. Viterra Inc of Canada acquired a 60% stake and the Company was renamed as Tinna Viterra Trade Private Limited. Subsequently in 2013, Viterra Inc., was acquired by M/s. Glencore PLC., this led to Viterra Inc. exiting the Joint Venture and their 60% shareholding was acquired by Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited in May 2013. The name of Company was changed from Tinna Viterra Private Limited to Tinna Trade Private Limited. On 06th June 2013, fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change in name of the Company from Tinna Viterra Trade Private Limited to Tinna Trade Private Limited was issued by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi and Haryana. On 8th December 2015, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and renamed as Tinna Trade Limited and later on, the Company was renamed to Fratelli Vineyards Limited on July 26, 2024. The Company is promoted under the leadership of Mr. Gaurav Sekhri. The Company is primarily engaged in the trading of Agrocommodities i.e. wheat, yellow peas, chana, lentils,oil seeds and oilmeals etc and Steel Abrasives i.e. steel shots, steel cut wire shots. Earlier, the Company was involved in trading activity of agricultural commodities.During FY 2021, the Company diversified into Non-agri commodities like steel abrasives and chemicals. Since the Company has Pan India presence, it was a

