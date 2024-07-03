SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹341.45
Prev. Close₹338.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.73
Day's High₹341.45
Day's Low₹321.5
52 Week's High₹494.8
52 Week's Low₹40.4
Book Value₹70.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,471.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.56
8.56
8.56
8.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.27
20.48
18.78
18.2
Net Worth
26.83
29.04
27.34
26.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
334.58
240.75
291.01
455.78
yoy growth (%)
38.97
-17.27
-36.15
10.75
Raw materials
-322.8
-229.72
-277.98
-407.82
As % of sales
96.48
95.41
95.52
89.47
Employee costs
-3.53
-3.15
-4.28
-4.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.21
-3.07
-4.66
-0.34
Depreciation
-0.33
-1.6
-1.71
-1.88
Tax paid
0.36
0.26
0.96
0.07
Working capital
-0.71
7.91
-31.47
4.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.97
-17.27
-36.15
11.12
Op profit growth
-317.83
-26.42
-123.92
-58.65
EBIT growth
948.43
-128.15
-116.76
-29.33
Net profit growth
-120.6
-23.86
1,271.51
-105.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
451.07
244.91
294.67
487.59
464.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
451.07
244.91
294.67
487.59
464.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.78
3.82
2.48
2.34
5.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,640.55
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,076.2
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,513.2
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
424.2
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
894.75
|84.77
|8,884.87
|24.94
|0
|183.43
|64.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurav Sekhri
Independent Director
Adhiraj Amar Sarin
Independent Director
Ashish Madan
Independent Director
Sanvali Kaushik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohit Kumar
Additional Director & E D
PUJA SEKHRI
Additional Executive Director
Aditya Brij Sekhri
Additional Director
Nakul Nitin Zaveri
Additional Director
SANJIT SINGH RANDHAWA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Fratelli Vineyards Limited was originally incorporated on 05th January 2009 as Maple Newgen Trade Private Limited. In July 2009, M/s. Viterra Inc of Canada acquired a 60% stake and the Company was renamed as Tinna Viterra Trade Private Limited. Subsequently in 2013, Viterra Inc., was acquired by M/s. Glencore PLC., this led to Viterra Inc. exiting the Joint Venture and their 60% shareholding was acquired by Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited in May 2013. The name of Company was changed from Tinna Viterra Private Limited to Tinna Trade Private Limited. On 06th June 2013, fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change in name of the Company from Tinna Viterra Trade Private Limited to Tinna Trade Private Limited was issued by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi and Haryana. On 8th December 2015, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and renamed as Tinna Trade Limited and later on, the Company was renamed to Fratelli Vineyards Limited on July 26, 2024. The Company is promoted under the leadership of Mr. Gaurav Sekhri. The Company is primarily engaged in the trading of Agrocommodities i.e. wheat, yellow peas, chana, lentils,oil seeds and oilmeals etc and Steel Abrasives i.e. steel shots, steel cut wire shots. Earlier, the Company was involved in trading activity of agricultural commodities.During FY 2021, the Company diversified into Non-agri commodities like steel abrasives and chemicals. Since the Company has Pan India presence, it was a
The Fratelli Vineyards Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹340 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd is ₹1471.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd is 0 and 4.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fratelli Vineyards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd is ₹40.4 and ₹494.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fratelli Vineyards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.24%, 3 Years at 120.53%, 1 Year at 696.42%, 6 Month at -13.42%, 3 Month at -10.85% and 1 Month at 23.05%.
