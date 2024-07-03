iifl-logo-icon 1
Tinna Trade Ltd Share Price

340
(0.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open341.45
  • Day's High341.45
  • 52 Wk High494.8
  • Prev. Close338.4
  • Day's Low321.5
  • 52 Wk Low 40.4
  • Turnover (lac)3.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,471.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tinna Trade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Tinna Trade Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Fratelli Vineyards Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Fratelli Vineyards Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.54%

Institutions: 0.54%

Non-Institutions: 42.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tinna Trade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.56

8.56

8.56

8.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.27

20.48

18.78

18.2

Net Worth

26.83

29.04

27.34

26.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

334.58

240.75

291.01

455.78

yoy growth (%)

38.97

-17.27

-36.15

10.75

Raw materials

-322.8

-229.72

-277.98

-407.82

As % of sales

96.48

95.41

95.52

89.47

Employee costs

-3.53

-3.15

-4.28

-4.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.21

-3.07

-4.66

-0.34

Depreciation

-0.33

-1.6

-1.71

-1.88

Tax paid

0.36

0.26

0.96

0.07

Working capital

-0.71

7.91

-31.47

4.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.97

-17.27

-36.15

11.12

Op profit growth

-317.83

-26.42

-123.92

-58.65

EBIT growth

948.43

-128.15

-116.76

-29.33

Net profit growth

-120.6

-23.86

1,271.51

-105.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

451.07

244.91

294.67

487.59

464.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

451.07

244.91

294.67

487.59

464.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.78

3.82

2.48

2.34

5.96

View Annually Results

Tinna Trade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,640.55

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,076.2

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,513.2

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

424.2

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

894.75

84.778,884.8724.940183.4364.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tinna Trade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Sekhri

Independent Director

Adhiraj Amar Sarin

Independent Director

Ashish Madan

Independent Director

Sanvali Kaushik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohit Kumar

Additional Director & E D

PUJA SEKHRI

Additional Executive Director

Aditya Brij Sekhri

Additional Director

Nakul Nitin Zaveri

Additional Director

SANJIT SINGH RANDHAWA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tinna Trade Ltd

Summary

Fratelli Vineyards Limited was originally incorporated on 05th January 2009 as Maple Newgen Trade Private Limited. In July 2009, M/s. Viterra Inc of Canada acquired a 60% stake and the Company was renamed as Tinna Viterra Trade Private Limited. Subsequently in 2013, Viterra Inc., was acquired by M/s. Glencore PLC., this led to Viterra Inc. exiting the Joint Venture and their 60% shareholding was acquired by Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited in May 2013. The name of Company was changed from Tinna Viterra Private Limited to Tinna Trade Private Limited. On 06th June 2013, fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change in name of the Company from Tinna Viterra Trade Private Limited to Tinna Trade Private Limited was issued by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi and Haryana. On 8th December 2015, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and renamed as Tinna Trade Limited and later on, the Company was renamed to Fratelli Vineyards Limited on July 26, 2024. The Company is promoted under the leadership of Mr. Gaurav Sekhri. The Company is primarily engaged in the trading of Agrocommodities i.e. wheat, yellow peas, chana, lentils,oil seeds and oilmeals etc and Steel Abrasives i.e. steel shots, steel cut wire shots. Earlier, the Company was involved in trading activity of agricultural commodities.During FY 2021, the Company diversified into Non-agri commodities like steel abrasives and chemicals. Since the Company has Pan India presence, it was a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fratelli Vineyards Ltd share price today?

The Fratelli Vineyards Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹340 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd is ₹1471.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd is 0 and 4.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fratelli Vineyards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd is ₹40.4 and ₹494.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd?

Fratelli Vineyards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.24%, 3 Years at 120.53%, 1 Year at 696.42%, 6 Month at -13.42%, 3 Month at -10.85% and 1 Month at 23.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fratelli Vineyards Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.89 %
Institutions - 0.55 %
Public - 42.56 %

