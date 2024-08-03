|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|The draft notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company to be held on Saturday, August 03, 2024, to seek necessary approval for the abovesaid issue and other connected matters Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Fratelli Vineyards Limited [Formarly known as Tinna Trade Limited] held on 03rd August, 2024 through VC / OAVM Facility A Corrigendum has been issued to inform the shareholder of the company regarding the changes made in the EGM Notice. copy of the same corrigendum to the Egm Notice is enclosed herewith. Except as detailed in the attached corrigendum, all the other particulars and details of the EGM Notice remain unchanged. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024) Scrutinizer Report of Voting Result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|EGM
|1 Mar 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Approved the draft notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 01, 2024 . The relevant details will be submitted to the Exchange separately in due course of time. Pursuant to regulation 30 of LODR, pls find attached herewith notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Monday, 1st April, 2024 at 12:30 pm through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024) Please find enclosed Newspaper advertisement confirming dispatch of notice of EGM published on 10th March, 2024 in Financial express and jansatta. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/03/2024) EGM 01/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.03.2024) We wish to inform you that EGM of the company was held on 1st April, 2024 through Video Conferencing. Pls find enclosed summary of the proceedings (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)
