Tinna Trade Ltd Key Ratios

259.05
(-4.94%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:37:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.19

-34.68

11.48

Op profit growth

-33.68

-65.97

-42.61

EBIT growth

191.85

-89.88

-18.3

Net profit growth

-47.4

886.08

-107.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.59

0.72

1.38

2.69

EBIT margin

1.12

0.31

2.01

2.74

Net profit margin

-0.66

-1.02

-0.06

1

RoCE

4.44

1.05

8.8

RoNW

-1.49

-2.71

-0.27

RoA

-0.66

-0.86

-0.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.65

-3

0

6.93

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.85

-7.12

-3.93

2.83

Book value per share

31.24

32.78

34.35

58.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

-9.06

0

P/CEPS

-3.07

P/B

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

6.94

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

11.89

Tax payout

-15.93

-27.24

-16.51

-41.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

19.42

41.99

24.72

Inventory days

41.88

20.02

23.78

Creditor days

-13.23

-8.16

-5.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.62

-0.21

-0.95

-2.08

Net debt / equity

0.88

1.18

2.22

1.86

Net debt / op. profit

16.41

15.24

10.18

4.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-94.21

-91.71

-87.87

-89.28

Employee costs

-1.41

-1.77

-1.15

-1.31

Other costs

-3.77

-5.78

-9.58

-6.71

