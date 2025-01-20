Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.19
-34.68
11.48
Op profit growth
-33.68
-65.97
-42.61
EBIT growth
191.85
-89.88
-18.3
Net profit growth
-47.4
886.08
-107.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.59
0.72
1.38
2.69
EBIT margin
1.12
0.31
2.01
2.74
Net profit margin
-0.66
-1.02
-0.06
1
RoCE
4.44
1.05
8.8
RoNW
-1.49
-2.71
-0.27
RoA
-0.66
-0.86
-0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.65
-3
0
6.93
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.85
-7.12
-3.93
2.83
Book value per share
31.24
32.78
34.35
58.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
-9.06
0
P/CEPS
-3.07
P/B
0.47
EV/EBIDTA
6.94
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
11.89
Tax payout
-15.93
-27.24
-16.51
-41.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
19.42
41.99
24.72
Inventory days
41.88
20.02
23.78
Creditor days
-13.23
-8.16
-5.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.62
-0.21
-0.95
-2.08
Net debt / equity
0.88
1.18
2.22
1.86
Net debt / op. profit
16.41
15.24
10.18
4.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-94.21
-91.71
-87.87
-89.28
Employee costs
-1.41
-1.77
-1.15
-1.31
Other costs
-3.77
-5.78
-9.58
-6.71
No Record Found
