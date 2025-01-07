Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
334.58
240.75
291.01
455.78
yoy growth (%)
38.97
-17.27
-36.15
10.75
Raw materials
-322.8
-229.72
-277.98
-407.82
As % of sales
96.48
95.41
95.52
89.47
Employee costs
-3.53
-3.15
-4.28
-4.18
As % of sales
1.05
1.31
1.47
0.91
Other costs
-6.65
-8.59
-9.73
-39.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.98
3.57
3.34
8.69
Operating profit
1.58
-0.72
-0.99
4.14
OPM
0.47
-0.3
-0.34
0.9
Depreciation
-0.33
-1.6
-1.71
-1.88
Interest expense
-3.75
-3.45
-3.31
-8.37
Other income
2.71
2.7
1.36
5.76
Profit before tax
0.21
-3.07
-4.66
-0.34
Taxes
0.36
0.26
0.96
0.07
Tax rate
166.1
-8.52
-20.65
-20.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.58
-2.81
-3.69
-0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.58
-2.81
-3.69
-0.26
yoy growth (%)
-120.6
-23.86
1,271.51
-104.77
NPM
0.17
-1.16
-1.27
-0.05
