Tinna Trade Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

324.9
(-1.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tinna Trade Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

334.58

240.75

291.01

455.78

yoy growth (%)

38.97

-17.27

-36.15

10.75

Raw materials

-322.8

-229.72

-277.98

-407.82

As % of sales

96.48

95.41

95.52

89.47

Employee costs

-3.53

-3.15

-4.28

-4.18

As % of sales

1.05

1.31

1.47

0.91

Other costs

-6.65

-8.59

-9.73

-39.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.98

3.57

3.34

8.69

Operating profit

1.58

-0.72

-0.99

4.14

OPM

0.47

-0.3

-0.34

0.9

Depreciation

-0.33

-1.6

-1.71

-1.88

Interest expense

-3.75

-3.45

-3.31

-8.37

Other income

2.71

2.7

1.36

5.76

Profit before tax

0.21

-3.07

-4.66

-0.34

Taxes

0.36

0.26

0.96

0.07

Tax rate

166.1

-8.52

-20.65

-20.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.58

-2.81

-3.69

-0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.58

-2.81

-3.69

-0.26

yoy growth (%)

-120.6

-23.86

1,271.51

-104.77

NPM

0.17

-1.16

-1.27

-0.05

