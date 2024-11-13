Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

In compliance with Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, December 04, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda:- 1. The appointment of M/s S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, consequent to casual vacancy caused due to resignation of previous statutory auditor. 2. Postal Ballot notice to seek shareholders approval; 3. The appointment of M/s. Ajay Baroota & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as scrutinizers. 4. Appointment of National Securities Depository Ltd to provide the service of E-Voting Facility for Postal Ballot process.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Fratelli Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (A) To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ending on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon; and (B) Any other matter. this is to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda:- 1. 1. Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. NAKUL NITIN ZAVERI and Mr. SANJIT SINGH RANDHAWA as Non-Executive Independent Director, . 3. Appointment of Mr. HEMANT ARORA as CBO of the company. 4. Reconstitution of the AC, NRC and SRC of the Board. 5. Appointment of M/s. SCV & Co. LLP, Charterered Accountants, as Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Allotment of 1072460 Equity Shares and 557650 fully convertible Warrants

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Tinna Trade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to consider the following items:- 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-adited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon; and 2. Any other matter. Outcome of the Board of Directors meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 of Fratelli Vineyards Limited [formerly known as Tinna Trade Limited] (the Company) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Tinna Trade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider fund raising by issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares / any other securities either by way of Preferential Issue / Rights Issue / or any other mode as may be considered or as may be deemed fit and / or other modalities including determination of price thereon. With reference to the captioned subject and in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 03, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following businesses: 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. Preferential Issue of up to 10,72,460 Equity Shares 3. Preferential Issue of up to 5,64,350 Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants). 4. Appointment of Ms. Puja Sekhri (DIN: 00090855) as an Additional Director designated as Executive Director. 5. Appointment of Mr. Aditya Brij Sekhri (DIN: 08712221) as an Additional Director designated as Executive Director. 6. The draft notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM). 7. Appointment of Scrutinizer. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulation 2015

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Tinna Trade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 alongwith Auditor Report. (ii) Any other matter In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , this is to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda:- 1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, Annexure- A. Declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion on Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed as Annexure- B. 2. Re-appointment of M/s. Ajay Baroota & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. The disclosures is enclosed herewith as Annexure- C The Meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:20 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company decided to make investment in subsidiary company.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Resignation of Ms. Monika Gupta as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Outcome of Board Meeting dated 22.04.2024 i.e. (i) Allotment of 30779184 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to person belonging to the Promoter & Promoter Groups and Public. (ii) Allotment of 2861500 fully convertible warrants. Appoint Mr. Mohit Kumar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

Tinna Trade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/Rights Issue/or any other mode as may be considered or as may be deemed fit and/or other modalities including determination of price thereon. Further in terms of Code of Conduct formulated by the Company for Regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the above said meeting. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), we wish to inform you, that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e. on 01st March, 2024 , has approved the businesses as per attached outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024