To The Members of

Fratelli Vineyards Limited

[Formerly known as Tinna Trade Limited]

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 16th Annual Report of your Company, together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. In Lacs)

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 24,535.36 29,412.30 Other Income 108.43 84.38 Total Income 24,643.80 29,496.68 Total Expenses 24,623.54 29,778.81 Profit before exceptional items and tax 20.26 (282.13) Less: prior Period items - - Profit before tax (PBT) 20.26 (282.13) Less: Tax Expenses (deferred tax) 8.76 (18.60) Profit after tax (PAT) 11.50 (263.52)

2. FINANCIAL REVIEW AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review, the Company has total income of Rs. 24,643.80 lakhs as compare to the previous year income of Rs. 29,496.68/-. The Company has a profit before tax of Rs. 20.26 Lakhs during the current financial year as compare to the Loss before tax of Rs. 282.13 during the previous financial year. The Company has a profit after tax of Rs. 11.50 Lakhs during the current financial year as compare to the Loss after tax of Rs. 263.52 during the previous financial year.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the period under review.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the specific Reserve.

5. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors do not recommend any dividend during the financial year 2023-24.

6. FUTURE OUTLOOK

During the period under review, the company was engaged in trading of agri. and non-agri. products. After the conclusion of the year under review, i.e. in FY2025, the Company strategically entered the business of wine making through the acquisition of Fratelli Wines Private Limited under a shareholder-approved process. The focus and outlook of the company therefore will reflect the strategic interest in growing presence in the wine, wineries and vineyard tourism businesses. The integration with Fratelli Wines is on track and as a part of the revamped business approach the erstwhile trading business of Tinna Trade is being wound down.

Fratelli Wines growth vision focuses on augmenting its capacities and capabilities to drive significant growth in business in the coming years. In the near term, this will include raising the winery capacity from the existing 4.5 mn litres to 5.6 mn litres and adding distribution reach, especially in Tier II and Tier III towns. The business will also make brand introductions in the premium and luxury category backed by select, international grape varietals adapted to Indian terroir. Plans will also include increasing the addressable market with such innovative offerings like wine-in-a-can/ready-to-drink. The long-term strategy includes scaling up vineyard tourism activities through hospitality partnerships in order to sharpen focus on premium and luxury categories within wine.

7. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate companies as on 31.03.2024.

8. SHARE CAPITAL

During the period under report, there is no change in share capital of the Company during the period under review. The Companys paid up capital remain of Rs. 85,64,750/- comprises of 856475 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

A. ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential voting rights during the year under report.

B. ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under report.

C. ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION

The Company has not issued any share under Employee Stock Options during the year under report.

D. PROVISION OF MONEY BY COMPANY FOR PURCHASE OF ITS OWN SHARES BY EMPLOYEE OR BY TRUSTEES FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

The Company has not made any provisions of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustee for the benefit of employee during the year under report.

9. DISCLOSURES NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the year 5 (Five) Board of Directors meetings were convened and held, the details of meetings along with attendance of respective Directors, are given in the corporate governance report annexed separately in the Annual Report. The intervening gap between such meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time.

10. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS

In terms of the provisions of section 139 of the Act, read with provisions of the Companies (Audit and auditors) rules, 2014 (as amended), M/s A S H M & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 529041), was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of 15th Annual General

Meeting held on June 30, 2023, till the conclusion of the Annual 20th annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2028.

The Report given by the Statutory Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is part of this Integrated Annual Report. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report. During the year under review, the Auditors have not reported any fraud under Section 143(12) of the Act

The auditors report are self-explanatory and does not require any explanation or comments from the Board, under Section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013

B. COST AUDITORS

Neither maintenance of cost record not audit thereof in term of Section 148 of the Act is applicable to the Company.

C. INTERNAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 25, 2023, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed Mr. Ganesh Pandey, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The scope of work and authority of the Internal Auditors is as per the terms of reference approved by Audit Committee. The Internal Auditors periodically monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company.

D. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 25, 2023, appointed M/s. Ajay Baroota & Associates (Membership No. 3495 and COP No. 3945), Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Report of the Secretarial Audit in the Form No. MR-3, carried out is annexed herewith as "Annexure-C".

The secretarial audit report are self-explanatory and does not require any explanation or comments from the Board, under Section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013

11. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Gaurav Sekhri (DIN: 00090676), Managing Director, retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The proposal for his re- appointment is placed for the approval of shareholders in as per notice of AGM.

Mr. Nawal Kishore Mishra, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned with effect from close of business hours on 12th August, 2023 and Mr. Shivesh Kumar, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, was appointed on 12th August, 2023.

The disclosure pursuant to the provisions of (i) the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and (ii) Secretarial Standard on General Meetings ("SS-2"), issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government is given in the Notice of Annual General Meeting/ Corporate Governance Report.

12. DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (6) OF SECTION 149 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Independent Directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6) of The Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors appointed during the year and other Independent Directors is of integrity and possess the requisite expertise and experience (including the proficiency).

13. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company proactively keeps its Directors informed of the activities of the Company, its management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective as well as issues being faced by the industry on regular basis. The policy on familiarization programmes is available on the Companys website www.tinnatrade.in.

14. COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The policy on Directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this report and is available on the website of the Company www.tinnatrade.in

15. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the individual Directors as well as the working of the Committees of the Board. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by Independent Directors. The Board of Directors. expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

16. PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is given in the statement annexed hereto as "Annexure-C" and forms a part of this report.

17. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, Every company having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year is required to incur at least 2% of the average net profits of the preceding three financial years towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

We wish to inform you that as per audited financial statements for the year ended on 31 March, 2023, the company did not met the threshold prescribed by law. Hence, the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 regarding CSR was not applicable to the Company.

18. DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits from public and no amount of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on date of balance sheet. No disclosure or reporting is required related to the public deposits under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 as there is no transaction during the year under report.

19. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The statement containing names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is also provided in the Annexure -D forming part of this Report

20. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the extract of the annual return in Form No. MGT-9 is available on the website of the company at www.tinnatrade.in .

21. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company has complied with the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with regard to Corporate Governance practices. A report on the Corporate Governance practices and Certificate from Company Secretary conrming compliance is included in the Annual Report.

22. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis report on the operations of the company, as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 is provided in the Annual Report as Annexure-A to the board Report.

23. DISCLOSURE ON COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, have been duly followed and complied by the Company. The Company has devised proper system to ensure compliances and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

24. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(3(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors hereby state and confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there was no material departure.

b) Such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgements and estimates have been made, that are reasonable and prudent to give a true and fair view of the Companys state of affairs as at March 31, 2024 and of the Companys profit or loss for the year ended on that date.

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

e) That internal financial controls to be followed by the Company had been laid down, and that such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

f) Your directors had devised proper to ensure compliance with the provisions of all the applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

25. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

The details of Loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the relevant notes to the Financial Statements forming part of this report.

26. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with Related Parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulation during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. In compliance of applicable laws, your company has formulated a policy on dealing with related party transactions and details of the policy is available on the website http://www.tinnatrade.in.

As per SEBI Listing Regulations the Related Party Transactions summary are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval periodically. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for Related Party Transactions for transactions which are of repetitive nature and / or entered in the ordinary course of business and are at Arms Length.

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any contracts/arrangements/ transactions with related parties outside the purview of applicable provisions of Act and Regulations and Company policy on related party transactions. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form AOC-2 is attached. The details of the related party transactions as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) are set out in Note no. 6 of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company

27. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has well defined process to ensure risks are identified and steps to treat them are put in place at the right level in the management. The operating managers are responsible for identifying and putting in place mitigation plan for operational and process risks. Key strategic and business risks are identified and managed by the senior leadership team in the organization. The Companys approach to address business risks is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and has established a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. Some of the risks that the Company is exposed to are Financial Risk, Regulatory Risks, Human Resources Risks, strategic Risks and foreign exchange fluctuation risks. The Company has devised and implemented a mechanism for risk management and has developed a Risk Management Policy and is available on the website of the Company

www.tinnatrade.in. The risk management policy of the company aims at identifying, analyzing, assessing, mitigating, monitoring and governing any risk or potential threat in the achievement of strategic objectives of the company.

28. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has formulated and published a Whistle Blower Policy to provide Vigil Mechanism for employees including Directors of the Company to report genuine concern and the same is available on the website of the Company www.tinnatrade.in. During the year under review no compliant was received.

29. INTERNAL CONTROLS, INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND AUDIT OVERVIEW

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control, commensurate with the size and nature of its business, forms an integral part of the Companys corporate governance policies. Some of the significant features of internal control systems includes:

• Ensuring compliance with laws, regulations, standards and internal procedures and systems.

• De-risking the Companys assets, resources and protecting them from any loss and providing trainings for other related safety measures.

• Ensuring the accounting systems integrity proper and authorized recording and reporting of all transactions.

• Preparing and monitoring of annual budgets for all operating and service functions.

• Ensuring the reliability of all financial and operational information.

• Forming an Audit committee of the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee regularly reviews audit plans, significant audit findings, controls and compliance with accounting standards and so on.

• Continuous up-gradation of IT Systems.

The internal control systems and procedures are designed to assist in the identification and management of risks, the procedure-led verification of all compliance as well as an enhanced control consciousness

30. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") and Rules made thereunder, the Company has formed Internal Complaints Committee for various work places to address complaints pertaining to sexual harassment in accordance with the POSH Act. No complaint for any sexual harassment has been received during the year.

31. MATERIAL ORDER / CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPOR

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future except stated elsewhere in the annual report.

During the year there was no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial positions of the Company, except mentioned elsewhere in the annual report.

32. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUD REPORTED BY AUDITORS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 there were no frauds reported by the Auditors of the Company during the year under review, to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors, therefore no disclosure is required to be made under Section 134 (3)(ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

33. HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Company strongly believes that people are its greatest asset and this has been the focal point of all its Human Resource Management (HRM) practices. It emphasizes on the freedom to express views, competitive pay structure, performance-based reward system and growth opportunities. It has well-documented and disseminated employee friendly policies to enhance transparency, create a sense of teamwork and trust among employees and align employee interests with organizational strategic goals.

The Company also provide necessary training to enhance the skills of its employees, as per industry requirements. It promotes a work environment that is characterized by fair and equal treatment for all employees. FVL is committed to maintain the highest standards of ethics, learning environment and growth opportunities for all its employees.

34. APPRECIATION

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their appreciation for the cooperation and assistance received from the concerned departments of Central and State Governments, financial institutions, banks and shareholders, and other stakeholders during the year under review. The Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of the devoted and dedicated services rendered by all employees of the Company