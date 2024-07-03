Tinna Trade Ltd Summary

Fratelli Vineyards Limited was originally incorporated on 05th January 2009 as Maple Newgen Trade Private Limited. In July 2009, M/s. Viterra Inc of Canada acquired a 60% stake and the Company was renamed as Tinna Viterra Trade Private Limited. Subsequently in 2013, Viterra Inc., was acquired by M/s. Glencore PLC., this led to Viterra Inc. exiting the Joint Venture and their 60% shareholding was acquired by Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited in May 2013. The name of Company was changed from Tinna Viterra Private Limited to Tinna Trade Private Limited. On 06th June 2013, fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change in name of the Company from Tinna Viterra Trade Private Limited to Tinna Trade Private Limited was issued by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T. of Delhi and Haryana. On 8th December 2015, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and renamed as Tinna Trade Limited and later on, the Company was renamed to Fratelli Vineyards Limited on July 26, 2024. The Company is promoted under the leadership of Mr. Gaurav Sekhri. The Company is primarily engaged in the trading of Agrocommodities i.e. wheat, yellow peas, chana, lentils,oil seeds and oilmeals etc and Steel Abrasives i.e. steel shots, steel cut wire shots. Earlier, the Company was involved in trading activity of agricultural commodities.During FY 2021, the Company diversified into Non-agri commodities like steel abrasives and chemicals. Since the Company has Pan India presence, it was able to establish as a leading supplier of steel abrasives to automobile industries where all the leading manufacturers such as Mahindra, Escorts, Ashok Leylands and Tata are in the customers list of the Company. The Company acted as an exclusive representative of G3 Canada Limited to trade in agricultural commodities in India. G3 Limited established a grain/pulses handling & export terminal at the Port of Vancouver, Canada in July 2020. Apart from agri commodities, the Company commenced the business of Non-agri commodities such as Steel Abrasives, which shall give a good volumes and margins. Steel abrasives are largely been supplied to automobile industries, auto ancillaries, foundries and forging. The Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited (TRIL) and Tinna Trade Limited(TTL), wholly owned 100% subsidiary of TRIL was implemented through which the Agro Commodity Trading and Investments (Agro Commodity & Warehousing) undertakings of the Company was demerged into Tinna Trade Limited in 2017-18. Pursuant to the Scheme, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited was issued equity shares of Tinna Trade Limited in the ratio of 1:1 and the Scheme was given effect from January 22, 2018. During year 2021, the Company sold 2,80,000 equity shares of subsidiary, B.G.K., Infrastructure Developers Private Limited and ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company effective from 01st April, 2021.