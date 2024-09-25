iifl-logo-icon 1
Tinna Trade Ltd AGM

283.45
(4.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Tinna Trade CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
AGM 25/09/2024 Pursuant to the regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Please find attached proceeding of 16th Annual General Meeting of Fratelli Vineyards Limited [earlier known as Tinna Trade Limited] held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 through Video conferencing / other audio visual means facilities. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) In continuation to earlier corporate announcement date september 25, 2024 for proceeding of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company, Pursuant to Regultions 44(3)of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 and in terms of Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, we enclose herewith Consolidated Report of Scrutnizers on voting results through E-Voting and Vanue E-Voting at AGM on the resolutions as set forth in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)

Tinna Trade: Related News

No Record Found

