|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|0.36
|36
|Interim 1
|Declared 1st Interim Dividend of INR 0.36/- per fully paid up Equity Share of INR 1/- each (@36% per equity share) for the Financial Year 2024-25, Tuesday, May 28, 2024 is being fixed as Record Date for taking record of the equity shareholders of the Company.
