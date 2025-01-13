iifl-logo-icon 1
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Balance Sheet

8.35
(-2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:10:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.53

6.53

6.53

6.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.26

-3.84

-1.78

-1.8

Net Worth

3.27

2.69

4.75

4.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.27

2.69

4.75

4.73

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.52

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.18

0.2

3.16

0.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.42

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.21

3.2

0.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.28

0.04

1.1

Total Assets

0.72

0.49

3.21

1.78

