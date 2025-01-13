Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.53
6.53
6.53
6.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.26
-3.84
-1.78
-1.8
Net Worth
3.27
2.69
4.75
4.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.27
2.69
4.75
4.73
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.18
0.2
3.16
0.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.42
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.21
3.2
0.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.28
0.04
1.1
Total Assets
0.72
0.49
3.21
1.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.