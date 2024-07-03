iifl-logo-icon 1
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Share Price

9.22
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.22
  • Day's High9.22
  • 52 Wk High12.34
  • Prev. Close9.4
  • Day's Low9.22
  • 52 Wk Low 2.36
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E9.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.08
  • EPS0.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.02
  • Div. Yield0
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9.22

Prev. Close

9.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

9.22

Day's Low

9.22

52 Week's High

12.34

52 Week's Low

2.36

Book Value

5.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.02

P/E

9.69

EPS

0.97

Divi. Yield

0

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.96%

Non-Promoter- 88.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.53

6.53

6.53

6.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.26

-3.84

-1.78

-1.8

Net Worth

3.27

2.69

4.75

4.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

9.99

0.09

0.35

3.27

yoy growth (%)

10,507.42

-73.45

-89.17

206.14

Raw materials

-9.9

-0.1

-0.4

-3.25

As % of sales

99.07

108.29

114.48

99.24

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.03

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.75

-4.17

0.04

-0.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10,507.42

-73.45

-89.17

206.14

Op profit growth

-33.42

-14.88

-4,262.61

-72.41

EBIT growth

536.63

95.19

35.68

-72.41

Net profit growth

323.51

52.21

20.06

-60.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0.36

3.28

1.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.36

3.28

1.07

Other Operating Income

0.15

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tridev InfraEstates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Sunil Kumar Agarwal

Director

Atul Kumar Agarwal

Director

Ishu Agarwal

Independent Director

Rajeev Garg

Independent Director

Rajesh kumar vaid

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tridev InfraEstates Ltd

Summary

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd was originally incorporated with the name Kailashpati Paper Mills Limited on 25th March, 1997 with the main object of engaging in manufacturing and trading in paper products. Later on, Company changed its name from Kailashpati Paper Mills Limited to Ashutosh Paper Mills Limited and carrying on same business line. In 2013, Company again changed its name from Ashutosh Paper Mills Limited to Tridev Infraestates Limited with the main object of manufacturing and trading in paper products. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and investment activities.The Company commenced its business in November, 1988. Prior to this, it was also engaged in negotiating advance licenses and machinery equipments on commission basis. As a result, the Company increased the capacity from 3900 TPA to 12000 TPA to facilitate manufacture of various varieties of papers like Duplex board, Grey board, Writing and Printing Paper, Newsprint etc. During the period January, 1996, Company came out with a public issue of 42,10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 4.21 crores, to part finance this expansion cum diversification project.
Company FAQs

What is the Tridev InfraEstates Ltd share price today?

The Tridev InfraEstates Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd is ₹6.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd is 9.69 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tridev InfraEstates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd is ₹2.36 and ₹12.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd?

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.15%, 3 Years at 76.49%, 1 Year at 294.96%, 6 Month at 184.85%, 3 Month at 1.84% and 1 Month at 4.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.04 %

