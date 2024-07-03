Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹9.22
Prev. Close₹9.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹9.22
Day's Low₹9.22
52 Week's High₹12.34
52 Week's Low₹2.36
Book Value₹5.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.02
P/E9.69
EPS0.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.53
6.53
6.53
6.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.26
-3.84
-1.78
-1.8
Net Worth
3.27
2.69
4.75
4.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
9.99
0.09
0.35
3.27
yoy growth (%)
10,507.42
-73.45
-89.17
206.14
Raw materials
-9.9
-0.1
-0.4
-3.25
As % of sales
99.07
108.29
114.48
99.24
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.03
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.75
-4.17
0.04
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10,507.42
-73.45
-89.17
206.14
Op profit growth
-33.42
-14.88
-4,262.61
-72.41
EBIT growth
536.63
95.19
35.68
-72.41
Net profit growth
323.51
52.21
20.06
-60.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0.36
3.28
1.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.36
3.28
1.07
Other Operating Income
0.15
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Sunil Kumar Agarwal
Director
Atul Kumar Agarwal
Director
Ishu Agarwal
Independent Director
Rajeev Garg
Independent Director
Rajesh kumar vaid
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Agarwal
Summary
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd was originally incorporated with the name Kailashpati Paper Mills Limited on 25th March, 1997 with the main object of engaging in manufacturing and trading in paper products. Later on, Company changed its name from Kailashpati Paper Mills Limited to Ashutosh Paper Mills Limited and carrying on same business line. In 2013, Company again changed its name from Ashutosh Paper Mills Limited to Tridev Infraestates Limited with the main object of manufacturing and trading in paper products. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and investment activities.The Company commenced its business in November, 1988. Prior to this, it was also engaged in negotiating advance licenses and machinery equipments on commission basis. As a result, the Company increased the capacity from 3900 TPA to 12000 TPA to facilitate manufacture of various varieties of papers like Duplex board, Grey board, Writing and Printing Paper, Newsprint etc. During the period January, 1996, Company came out with a public issue of 42,10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 4.21 crores, to part finance this expansion cum diversification project.
The Tridev InfraEstates Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd is ₹6.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd is 9.69 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tridev InfraEstates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tridev InfraEstates Ltd is ₹2.36 and ₹12.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.15%, 3 Years at 76.49%, 1 Year at 294.96%, 6 Month at 184.85%, 3 Month at 1.84% and 1 Month at 4.10%.
