|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.17
206.14
-39.56
Op profit growth
8,932.82
-113.03
387.15
EBIT growth
-399.58
-105.41
387.15
Net profit growth
-179.72
-110.42
393.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-42.66
-0.05
1.2
0.14
EBIT margin
0.58
-0.02
1.2
0.14
Net profit margin
0.21
-0.02
0.84
0.1
RoCE
0.04
-0.01
0.27
RoNW
0
0
0.04
RoA
0
0
0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.01
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
0
0.01
0
Book value per share
7.06
7.06
7.06
7.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
413
0
P/CEPS
3,262.26
-1,641.26
299.38
5,796.22
P/B
0.52
0.33
0.58
2.29
EV/EBIDTA
858.34
-517.16
199.06
3,996.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-42.55
0
-30
-30.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.66
2.87
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.14
-0.25
-0.03
0
Net debt / op. profit
4.29
704.01
-10.88
-11.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-114.48
-99.24
-89.76
-90.94
Employee costs
-4.3
0
-4.6
-3.87
Other costs
-23.87
-0.8
-4.42
-5.03
