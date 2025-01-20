iifl-logo-icon 1
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Key Ratios

8.02
(1.91%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:30:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.17

206.14

-39.56

Op profit growth

8,932.82

-113.03

387.15

EBIT growth

-399.58

-105.41

387.15

Net profit growth

-179.72

-110.42

393.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-42.66

-0.05

1.2

0.14

EBIT margin

0.58

-0.02

1.2

0.14

Net profit margin

0.21

-0.02

0.84

0.1

RoCE

0.04

-0.01

0.27

RoNW

0

0

0.04

RoA

0

0

0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.01

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0

0.01

0

Book value per share

7.06

7.06

7.06

7.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

413

0

P/CEPS

3,262.26

-1,641.26

299.38

5,796.22

P/B

0.52

0.33

0.58

2.29

EV/EBIDTA

858.34

-517.16

199.06

3,996.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-42.55

0

-30

-30.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.66

2.87

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.14

-0.25

-0.03

0

Net debt / op. profit

4.29

704.01

-10.88

-11.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-114.48

-99.24

-89.76

-90.94

Employee costs

-4.3

0

-4.6

-3.87

Other costs

-23.87

-0.8

-4.42

-5.03

