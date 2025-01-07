iifl-logo-icon 1
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.04
(-1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

9.99

0.09

0.35

3.27

yoy growth (%)

10,507.42

-73.45

-89.17

206.14

Raw materials

-9.9

-0.1

-0.4

-3.25

As % of sales

99.07

108.29

114.48

99.24

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0.51

41.93

4.3

0

Other costs

-0.12

-0.07

-0.08

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.24

83.18

22.82

0.64

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.12

-0.14

0

OPM

-0.83

-133.41

-41.61

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.02

-1.29

0

0

Other income

0.14

0.13

0.15

0

Profit before tax

0.03

0

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-25.74

-30.89

-11.51

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

323.51

52.21

20.06

-60.59

NPM

0.27

6.88

1.2

0.1

