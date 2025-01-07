Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
9.99
0.09
0.35
3.27
yoy growth (%)
10,507.42
-73.45
-89.17
206.14
Raw materials
-9.9
-0.1
-0.4
-3.25
As % of sales
99.07
108.29
114.48
99.24
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
0
As % of sales
0.51
41.93
4.3
0
Other costs
-0.12
-0.07
-0.08
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.24
83.18
22.82
0.64
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.12
-0.14
0
OPM
-0.83
-133.41
-41.61
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.02
-1.29
0
0
Other income
0.14
0.13
0.15
0
Profit before tax
0.03
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-25.74
-30.89
-11.51
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
323.51
52.21
20.06
-60.59
NPM
0.27
6.88
1.2
0.1
