Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.03
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.75
-4.17
0.04
-0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-2.72
-4.16
0.05
-0.29
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-2.72
-4.16
0.05
-0.29
Equity raised
-3.81
-3.82
-3.83
-3.84
Investing
-0.4
-0.16
0.2
0.06
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.94
-8.15
-3.58
-4.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.