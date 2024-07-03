iifl-logo-icon 1
Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Company Summary

8.35
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:48:00 PM

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd Summary

Tridev InfraEstates Ltd was originally incorporated with the name Kailashpati Paper Mills Limited on 25th March, 1997 with the main object of engaging in manufacturing and trading in paper products. Later on, Company changed its name from Kailashpati Paper Mills Limited to Ashutosh Paper Mills Limited and carrying on same business line. In 2013, Company again changed its name from Ashutosh Paper Mills Limited to Tridev Infraestates Limited with the main object of manufacturing and trading in paper products. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and investment activities.The Company commenced its business in November, 1988. Prior to this, it was also engaged in negotiating advance licenses and machinery equipments on commission basis. As a result, the Company increased the capacity from 3900 TPA to 12000 TPA to facilitate manufacture of various varieties of papers like Duplex board, Grey board, Writing and Printing Paper, Newsprint etc. During the period January, 1996, Company came out with a public issue of 42,10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 4.21 crores, to part finance this expansion cum diversification project.

